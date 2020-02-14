On January 16, Luke Bryan made a very special announcement to his fans via Facebook Live by offering some more details about his next project and even releasing a live version of the project track “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here”. “”

It will be an eventful summer for the country superstar. Bryan not only announced the release date of the album in late April, but also announced that a tour is in progress that will begin in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 28. The tour will include openers Morgan Wallen, Runaway June, and Caylee Hammack – and the singer says there may be more surprises.

“We’re still going to announce some cities and, particularly surprisingly, we’ll add more – possibly even some other people on the shows,” Bryan said in his Facebook live event of the upcoming tour. While much of the project remains a mystery, read on to find out everything we know about Bryan’s next project so far.

The title

The title of Bryan’s seventh studio album is Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. The album also gives its name to a new song that Bryan debuted live on Facebook Live.

The release date

According to Bryan’s Facebook live announcement, his next album will be released on April 24, 2020.

The record label

Bryan will release Born Here, Live Here, Die Here through Capitol Records.

The producer

There is still no word on who produced Bryan’s next record. Stay tuned!

The album art

Bryan’s album cover “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” shows Bryan sitting backwards on a chair in a warehouse. His name and the title of the album are shown next to him in the colors white, gray and blue.

The single

The country superstar released “Knockin ‘Boots” as a surprising first single of his then unannounced new project in March 2019. At the time, Bryan said he was in the studio and working on new music, but had no plans to announce a full album.

The songs

Since Bryan dropped “Knockin ‘Boots” he has been sharing new music. In October 2019 he released the sultry “What She Wants Tonight” after he started pointing out more information about his next piece of music.

At the time, Bryan declared that he expected his next album to be shorter than usual and also said that he was incorporating traditional elements into his next series of songs. At least Bryan’s track list, released on February 14th, confirms that the latter is true: Born Here, Live Here, Die Here contains only 10 songs.

Bryan’s album announcement in mid-January also included a live performance of the title of the project “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here”, which Bryan says “is the perfect song to describe life in a small town hometown”. “Drive on the same streets / work on the same dirt / go to the same church and drink the same beer / Born here, live here, die here”, he sings in the hymnic refrain of the song he wrote on February 14th officially released.

Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Title List:

1. “Knockin ‘Boots” (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. “What she wants tonight” (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. “A Margarita” (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. “Too drunk to drive” (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. “Build a Dad” (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. “Little Less Broken” (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. “For a boat” (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. “Where are we going?” (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. “Down to One” (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

The trip

Bryan’s album announcement also included exciting tour news. The singer will go on tour for his Proud to Be Right Here tour in summer 2020 and get started in Cincinnati on May 28th.

“‘Proud to be here’ is a sentence from the title track of my new album ‘Born here, living here, dying here,'” says Bryan in a press release. “From the moment I heard it for the first time, I thought it was great that this song is so closely related to how I grew up and how I still have so many connections to my hometown.”

For the tour, with Runaway June and Caylee Hammack, he brings out an exciting list of support acts, including an influx of what Bryan calls “Girl Power Coming Out”. For direct support, the singer taps Morgan Wallen to accompany him on tour.

“I hope my liver can handle it,” Bryan joked. “Morgan Wallen has one of my favorite voices I’ve heard in a long, long time. He was out with me two years ago and we had a great time back then.”

Bryan’s summer tour “Proud to be right here” will last through the fall and include three appointments in California in mid-October.

All singles from Luke Bryan, ranking

,