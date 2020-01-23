Everything we know about Kelsea Ballerini's third album, 'Kelsea'

advertisement

On Wednesday (January 22), Kelsea Ballerini officially announced her third studio album, Kelsea. In the months prior to sharing the news, Ballerini suggested quite a bit of a new record in the making. She also dropped a handful of new songs, including the vulnerable single “Homecoming Queen?”

On the afternoon of her big announcement, Ballerini first broke the news to fans in a secret pop-up show. Shortly thereafter, she revealed her plans for a new album through her social media, including the album cover. Read on to know everything we know about the new record!

The title

Ballerini’s third studio album is a simple twist on a self-titled album. She calls the new Kelsea project.

advertisement

The release date

After announcing the new album in January, Ballerini fans do not have to wait too long to hear the new party music. Kelsea has to be released on March 20 and pre-order and pre-sales start on Friday (January 24).

The record label

Ballerini has not officially shared the record label behind her new project, but both previous albums she has released so far, as well as an EP from 2014, have been released on Black River Entertainment. It is a fairly likely bet that the singer will also stay with Black River for her next project.

The producer

There is no word yet about who produced the upcoming Ballerini project. Stay tuned!

The album cover

Ballerini shared the cover art for Kelsea on an Instagram post on Wednesday (January 22), along with the official announcement of her new album. The cover of the album shows a photo of the singer lying in a lawn, dressed in a ruffled, strapless light pink outfit. The name of the album is in all white, lowercase letters at the bottom of the frame.

The single

“Homecoming Queen?”, The first single from the then unnamed new project, was released in early September 2019. The song plunged into a more fragile, reflective side of the singer than she had ever shared with fans, and Ballerini said the song was “absolutely the most emotional song I’ve ever released.”

Ballerini shares a beautifully simple, stripped message of self-love and acceptance in “Homecoming Queen?” the song was sparingly visited by acoustic guitar. The singer wrote the song together with Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins.

The songs

Since dropping “Homecoming Queen?” Ballerini has also shared “Club”, a mid-tempo anthem for all those who enjoy the stay more than going out. From the day she announced the album (January 22), Ballerini had officially released no more songs for the project, although she teased on social media that another song called “L.A.” would come that Friday (January 24)

Moreover, Ballerini previously revealed that she had worked with a number outside of the A-Listers genre to write the songs on her new album. Among them are pop artists Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder and Julia Michaels.

The round

Ballerini has not yet announced a tour to support her new album. De Boot will update this section when it does!

Who Else will release new music in 2020?

.

advertisement