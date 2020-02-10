Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, will soon have new music. This spring, fans can get their hands on a brand new album by the band, the first since 2017.

Those who follow the singer-songwriter on social media know that Isbell has been in the studio lately. In fact, he’s been teasing new music for months. Quietly, on the morning of February 10th, something happened.

The details of Isbell’s new album are sparse so far, but some details can be found on the Internet. Read on to find out what we know so far about the new products from Isbell and the 400 Unit.

The title

The new album by Isbell and the 400 Unit is titled Reunions.

The release date

Reunification is scheduled for May 15th. The project can be pre-ordered and saved on a number of platforms.

The record label

Isbell’s new album is available from Southeastern Records, the artist’s own label. Southeastern Records has released the three latest Isbell albums.

The producer

According to Isbell’s social media posts, he and his band worked again with Dave Cobb as a producer. Cobb has produced Isbell’s three most recent albums.

The album cover

The reunion Cover picture features a man who stands alone on the horizon and looks away into a vast, gray sky. Isbell and the name of his band as well as the title of the album are near the upper part of the picture, the latter is curly

The single

Isbell dropped “Be Afraid” on January 10, after warning fans on social media a few days earlier that he had something in store. An ominous guitar riff and a slightly reverberant, distorted vocals characterize the song in which Isbell seems to appeal to fans, while his lyrics are both a warning story and a memory.

“If your words don’t make a difference,” Isbell sings in a third verse, “then you choose to sing a cover if you need a battle cry.”

The songs

Reunions will contain 10 songs. More details on these songs have yet to be released, although fans who recently saw Isbell could hear “Overseas”, the fourth track on the record.

“There are many ghosts on this album. Sometimes the songs are the ghosts of people who are no longer there, but it’s also about who I was, the spirit of myself, “Isbell says in a press release.” I found myself writing songs that I wanted to write 15 years ago, but at that time I hadn’t written enough songs to know how to do it. Right now I was able to do it to my own satisfaction. In this sense, it is a reunion with the self that I was then. “

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Reunions Track List:

1. “What have I done to help”

2. “Dreamsicle”

3. “Children only”

4. “Overseas”

5. “Running with your eyes closed”

6. “river”

7. “Fear”

8. “Peter’s autograph”

9. “It will be easier”

10. “Let go”

The trip

Shortly after Isbell and the 400 Unit announced they would release a new album, they announced a long list of tour dates for 2020. From the end of February to November, several festival stops and a handful of two-night stands are offered at famous theaters in cities like Austin and San Francisco. Acts like Billy Strings and War and Treaty will accompany Isbell and the 400 Unit as opening act.

