Everything the Royal has achieved

Can you believe it’s been over eight months? Baby Archie has made his eagerly awaited arrival ?! Although it looks like yesterday when Kensington Palace announced the birth of Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince HarryAs the first royal child on May 6th, fans can’t believe the little boy is halfway to becoming 1.

Because to become parents Archie Harrison Earlier this year, Harry (35) and Meghan (38) made an apparently effortless transition to parenting. Not only is the royal couple the best mother and best father for Archie, it also seems that they haven’t been more proud of all the milestones of their little bundle of joys so far.

During the first Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit in London in July, the Duke of Sussex spoke about the role he played in Baby Archie’s life. “I’m impressed by a few things today, most of which are the power of the invisible role model,” he said. “The person who may be sitting here today and not realizing that someone is looking up to them, that you are inspiring them to be friendlier, better, bigger, more successful and more effective for that person.”

Harry then focused all of his attention on Archie’s upbringing and how he leads him in life. “Perhaps it is the newfound clarity that I have as a father, knowing that my son will always be careful what I do, imitate my behavior and maybe one day even follow in my footsteps,” enthused the proud dad.

Although Archie’s upbringing was the most joyful experience for the new parents, the past few months have also been plagued by public scrutiny. In an interview with TV News at Ten Anker Tom Bradby for the documentary entitled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan became open about adjusting to her new life as a mother in public.

“Especially as a woman, it really is – it’s a lot,” revealed the former Suits actress. “So you add that in addition to trying to be a new mother and a newlywed. … And also thank you for asking, because not many people will have asked if I’m fine. But it’s a very real thing to look behind the scenes. ‘

Despite all the backlash, we have no doubt that both Harry and Meghan will positively inspire their son to be the best he can be!

