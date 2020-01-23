Everything that comes to Disney + in February 2020

advertisement

January 2020 is coming to an end, which means February 2020 is just around the corner. It also means that Disney + has more content to stream. While Disney’s streaming platform has struggled to find new ways to delight fans since the end of the first season of The Mandalorian, there are a few additions that subscribers want to try.

Disney + is available for an annual subscription of $ 69.99. You can also sign up monthly for $ 6.99 a month.

The biggest novelty in February is Toy Story 4, which means that more Forky content matches the underestimated Forky Asks A Question shorts. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also be available on February 21.

Go ahead and see the full list of items available for purchase at Disney + in February.

February 1st

Big Business (1988, directed by Jim Abrahams)

Around the World in 80 Days (2004, directed by Frank Coraci)

February 5th

Toy Story 4 (2019, directed by Josh Cooley)

February 9th

Old Dogs (2009, directed by Walt Becker)

February 16

Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United (2013, directed by Eric Radomski and Leo Riley)

On February 7, Disney released Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, Todd McCarthy’s first film since Spotlight to win the 2015 Best Picture Oscar. The new film is based on the children’s book series by Stephan Pastis and the leading role by Winslow Fegley. Timmy is eleven years old and considers himself the best detective in his city. His partner is a giant polar bear.

New episodes of the original One Day at Disney series will be available on February 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th. She was inspired by the film One Day at Disney, which was released on December 3. The film and its follow-up All segments follow different employees of the Walt Disney Company during their working days.

New episodes of Diary of a Future President will be released on February 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th. Tess Romero Elena, a 12-year-old Cuban American who dreams of becoming US President, stars in the series starring Gina Rodriguez as executive producer. Rodriguez plays Future Elena, who is running a presidential campaign.

Marvel’s hero project will continue on February 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th with new episodes. Each episode is about a different young person who is a real hero in his community. The series started on November 12th.

The final stages of The Clone Wars are finally explored in the long-awaited final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars begins on February 21. The series takes place between Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. All previous seasons can be streamed on Disney +, including the sixth season, which was originally released on Netflix in 2014.

