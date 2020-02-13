A group of hungry teenagers from around the world, along with a few veterans, will compete again when the third and final round of the FIA-approved MRF Challenge, organized by the Madras Motor Sports Club, is underway here on Friday with MMRT a map of six races.

In the two previous rounds, there were exciting battles in which some exciting young talents such as 17-year-old Belgian champion Michaelangelo Amendola, Briton Joshua Mason and first-time MRF Challenge Indian Yuven Sunderamoorthy (16) came to the fore beautiful victory in Dubai.

MRF Tires Vice Chairman and CEO Arun Mammen said: “We had some exciting races in the last two laps in Dubai and Bahrain.

“Now that the championship is still wide open, we expect a closer and more exciting competition up and down in the final round here.

Amendola well placed

After two laps, Amendola is in the lead with three wins in Dubai with 143 points. He is followed by 30-year-old Australian Dylan Young (127), who scored his first and only victory in seven MRF Challenge seasons. Behind the couple is Mason (115), who took four podiums in the Dubai round.

There are many points to offer in six races, and durability is particularly valued given the close competition.

National championship

In addition to two support events, the MRF F1600 and the Volkswagen Ameo Super Race, the weekend racing bouquet also includes the first round of the MRF MMSC Fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship for limousines (ITC, IJTC and Super Stock).

A total of 12 races are planned for this weekend.

