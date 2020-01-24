advertisement

Netflix is ​​adding more titles to its streaming library this weekend. As of Friday, Netflix subscribers looking for interesting events in the streaming giant’s library will be greeted with a total of five new titles, with the streamer keeping its offerings on the easier side when it closes the first month of 2020.

Fortunately, the new additions, all Netflix originals, will not come at the expense of others, as no titles will disappear from the streaming giant this weekend.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to read all the titles that will appear before the end of the month.

Netflix has its latest drama film in stock in the streaming library on Friday, January 24th.

A sun, described as “understated, emotional, dark” on the streamer’s list, follows a family as she anticipates the aftermath of her younger son’s detention and another misfortune that follows.

The film stars Wu Chien-ho, Chen Yi-wen and Samantha Ko.

Netflix returns to the Church of Night with the Friday debut of Sabrina’s Part 3 Chilling Adventures, released less than a year after Part 2’s debut.

Season 3 will start after season 2 and focus on Sabrina’s defeat of her father Lucifer by putting him in the body of her friend Nicholas Scratch. She will also defend her title as queen. Meanwhile, the magician and the circle will discover a new threat when a mysterious carnival rolls into town.

A dark reinterpretation of the Archie comics of the same name, which is also a kind of forerunner of Sabrina, the teenage witch, Chilling Adventures by Sabrina, the stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo and Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Lachlan Watson.

The ranch is preparing to meet again and will debut the second part of its last season with 20 episodes on Friday.

The Netflix original series with Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, Sam Elliott and Debra Winger tells the story of Colt, who returns to his family’s ranch in Colorado after finishing his career as a semi-professional. The last season will have many changes for Colt, Beau and the rest of the Bennett family.

In June, the streaming giant announced that the fans’ favorite series would end early next year and that the last 10 episodes should premiere in 2020. With a total of 80 episodes, the series will be Netflix’s longest running multi-camera comedy (as opposed to Fuller House, which will end its fifth and final season with 75 episodes).

Netflix tells the true story of Mehmed the Conqueror and the rise of the Ottoman Empire in his latest historical documentary drama Rise of Empires: Ottoman.

The six-part series, which is scheduled to be added to the streaming service on Friday, depicts the life of Mehmed II, known as Mehmed the Conqueror, and his rise from 13-year-old child sultan to the fall of Constantinople and ruler of the Ottoman Empire “, according to the deadline.

Produced by Karga Seven in collaboration with STX Entertainment, the series stars Tommaso Basili (Emperor Konstantin XI.), Cem Yi̇ği̇t Üzümoğlu (Sultan Mehmed II.), Tuba Büyüküstün (Mara Hatun), Bi̇rkan Sokullu (Giovanni Giustiniani Longo) and Seli̇m Baym , Osman Sonant (Loukas Notaras), Tolga Teki̇n (Sultan Murad II), Ushan Çakır (Zaganos Paşa), Damla Sönmez (Ana), Tansu Bi̇çer (Orban) and İlayda Akdoğan (Therma Sphrantzes).

Indian comedian, actor and comedy musician Vir Das takes his audience on a solemn journey through the history of India in his new Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India. The special will debut on the streamer on Sunday, January 26th.

After entering the standup comedy, Das moved to Hindi cinema and starred in a number of films. With his Netflix Special Abroad Understanding, he entered the world stage in 2017 and made his debut on American television in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier two years later.

Vir Das: For India marks third place on the streamer and follows Vir Das: Abroad Understanding in 2017 and Vir Das: Losing It in 2018.

Netflix not only reserves weekends to add new titles, and the streamer has added several more additions to the streaming library throughout the week.

Availability 01/20/20:

Family reunion: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Availability 01/21/20:

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Availability 01/22/20:

Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak – NETFLIX DOCUMENT

Playing with fire: season 1

Availability 01/23/20:

The ghost bride – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October fraction – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Although Netflix subscribers can be happy that there are no more titles leaving the library this weekend, with a week remaining in January, their enjoyment won’t last. After dozens of titles have already said goodbye to the streaming giant, a total of 13 additional titles will be left by the end of January.

20.01.20 leave:

On flux

American psycho

Good luck Chuck

fat

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

safe room

Revolutionary street

Something has to be given

Spartacus blood and sand

Spartacus: gods of the arena

Spartacus: revenge

Spartacus War of the Damned

Zombieland

