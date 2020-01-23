advertisement

Every year the internet sees a new viral trend coming to life that brings people together to participate in the joyful “challenges”.

Over the years we have seen trends that stand still, lie, pour crazy dances and ice-cold water over yourself, sweep over the internet and we expect nothing less this year.

That said, we are starting this year with the #SocialChallenge. Apart from the fact that it is really fun, it is also super easy to implement, and that explains why it goes viral quickly in a short time.

advertisement

Let’s face it, not everyone can easily share the photos we post on our Instagram with our Facebook family. The #SocialChallenge simply requires that participants combine four different looks of themselves, and show the difference in the ways we betray ourselves on Facebook, Instagram, LinkdIn and Tinder.

We have compiled a list of some celebrities who have joined the challenge. View them below:

The post Everyone jumps on the #SocialChallenge | Here Are Our Faves first appeared on BellaNaija – presentation of Africa to the world. Read today!

advertisement