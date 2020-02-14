Line up! Tyler Cameron won bachelorette fans when he vied Hannah BrownLove during season 15 of the dating show surprises viewers with its feminist approach to the process. Since then, the reality star’s dating life has been busier than ever.

Born in Florian, she is associated with a long list of famous women, from Brown to Gigi Hadid, Regardless of whether all the romantic rumors were true or not, Cameron’s name has stayed in the headlines to spend time with potential significant others.

Despite his heartbreaking status, general contractor Us Weekly said in October 2019 that he was not worried about dating right now.

“I don’t mean negative negative. I just never thought of it. Here are beautiful girls and great girls I met, but I didn’t even think of dating in that sense,” he said when he met with other alumni alumni members. “I only know a few of them and they’re all great. … But as I said, dating with girls is the least of my worries right now. I am so busy and run around. I will be in Toronto this weekend, Boston Monday and then Jupiter [Florida] or the week to finally relax and hang out with the family. “

Whether he would be open to reignite the flame with Brown, he didn’t seem to be against starting things up again. “We are friends and I think she is an incredible girl and I love her so much and I want her to be successful and have the best. I don’t know anything about the future,” he argued. “I’m just trying to get myself today and worrying tomorrow, you know? “

Cameron hasn’t completely brushed the idea of ​​finding love out of his head either, since he continues to be seen with people like these Stassie Karanikolaou and Juliette Porter in the following months. He also flirted with it Jennifer Garner via Instagram in January 2020.

The actress made a meme out of social media profile pictures. A commentator suggested that they “switched Instagram and Tinder pictures,” which Garner quipped in response: “Shoot, is THAT the reason nobody wipes?”

Cameron took the opportunity to hit the alias alum and wrote, “I’m still swiping to the right.”

Scroll to relive Cameron’s dating story since it appeared on The Bachelorette.