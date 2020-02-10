In memoriam. Kobe Bryant won an Oscar at the 2018 Academy Awards – and he was honored several times at the award ceremony on Sunday, February 9, two weeks after his tragic helicopter crash.

Spike Lee When he appeared in front of the red carpet in a Gucci suit to honor the late basketball legend, that was the trigger. The 62-year-old director rocked Los Angeles Lakers colors with a purple ensemble with yellow trimmings and Bryant’s jersey number on the lapel and back.

The Georgian-born paired the suit with purple glasses, a matching hat and orange Nike Kobe 9 Elite Strategy basketball shoes.

Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. John Salangsang / BEI / Shutterstock

During the Sunday performance of former professional soccer players Matthew Cherry received an Oscar for “Hair Love”, an animated short film that he wrote, produced and co-directed. “This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant,” said the 38-year-old athlete on stage. “May we all have a second act that is as great as it was.”

Bryant received the same award for “Dear Basketball” in 2018. A short film is based on a poem by the Philadelphia-born artist to announce his retirement from the NBA. During his acceptance speech, the Olympian raved: “To my wife, Vanessa (Bryant); our daughters Natalia, Gianna and Bianka; ti amo con tutto il cuore. You are my inspiration. Thank you very much. “(The Italian translation means” I love you with all my heart “.)

The Mamba mentality author and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven other victims last month. The father-daughter couple is survived by Vanessa (37) and daughters Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and Capri (7).

Kobe Bryant during the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. David Fisher / Shutterstock

Kobe’s wife shared a cute video of their youngest on Saturday, February 8, when the little girl learned how to stand. “My Koko Bean”, the native of California, has given the Instagram clip a title. “It looks exactly like my Gigi.”

In the footage, the previous model behind the camera said, “Do it again. Try again, mom. Woo! Good job, Koko. Good girl, Mamacita. Good girl, sunshine. I love you.”

