Every star that is left 'Grey's Anatomy': where are they now?

The night … was March 27, 2005. TV Titan Shonda Rhimes knew what she had just created – but the audience had no idea yet.

The Grey’s Anatomy Pilot introduced several characters, including the protagonist of the series, former surgical assistant Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo). Spunky, undoubtedly intelligent and full of heart, the show would not survive without its eponymous character – but it is the ensemble that keeps viewers busy even after 15 years.

That’s why fans get hit hard every time a character gets their boots. Whether they’re killed (as many Grays Characters were written) or just from the show, over a dozen of the best from Seattle Grace / Seattle Grace Mercy West / Gray-Sloan Memorial Hospital are still left.

Last, Justin Chambers, who became a compassionate pediatric surgeon and head of surgery, Alex Karev, as a bad boy resident, announced his retirement after 16 seasons.

“It’s not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that have shaped so much of my life in the past 15 years,” the 49-year-old actor said in a statement Us weekly. “However, for some time now I have hoped to diversify my acting and career choices. And now when I turn 50 and blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, that time has come. “

Chambers thanked ABC, Rhimes and the original cast of Grays “For the extraordinary ride.” Even more shocking is the fact that Karev doesn’t get a real farewell.

According to TVLine, the last episode of the actor’s ABC series ran two months before he confirmed that he would leave the show. Viewers may remember that Alex visited his sick mother after the November 14 series. Chambers was not seen in the off-season finale on November 21.

We hope to see him again on TV soon, like many of the actors who have stopped Grays in front of him.

Keep scrolling to see what happens T.R. Knight (George O’Malley), Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd) and others have been in the loop since they left the ABC hit.

