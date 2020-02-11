“To be completely honest, I think about it all the time,” says Silverstein frontman Shane Told when asked to rate his albums, “just because I interviewed other bands myself and asked them this question, especially “When you come to an artist who, like us, has released almost ten records, I think it’s a really interesting question to ask someone where the classics are in line.”

It is a difficult task for a band with a legacy like Silverstein to put the entire discography in order. Canadian Screamo pioneers celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2020 with the release of a new album – A Beautiful Place To Drown, to be released on UNFD next month – and a major anniversary tour. With ten studio albums, no one would be surprised if Shane found the ranking process a little daunting, emotional, or maybe even cathartic.

“I think I’m going back to what the songs and albums mean now and how things have been going over the years, more than my personal experience,” said the singer. “You can put yourself in an uncomfortable position and great things can come of it – or you can put yourself in an uncomfortable position and you just can’t do it, you can’t work. I think these two things can happen in different places – my least loved record was a terrible experience and some of my favorite records were terrible experiences too.

“I don’t know anything about cathartics,” he continues, “but it’s definitely nostalgic to think about where you were when you recorded the record – and how the record has stood the test of time … or not.”

10. Arrivals & Departures (2007)

“It’s the most money we’ve ever spent on an album. We went to California just like we did with the album before and it was just a terrible experience to do it. The songs never came that way out as I imagined. Even lyrically I was very tense about what I wanted to say. There was no inspiration for this album – we came from our big album and had to force it. I think every band in their career happens to them, but it was a very critical time for us. It was a time when all eyes were on us. It was disappointing. “

READ THIS: 11 American post-hardcore labels that started the genre

9th rescue (2011)

“This record contains some great songs. I think it’s one of our best work ever. However, notes are lacking as cohesively as an album. It doesn’t feel like an album to me – it feels like a collection of songs. One reason for this is that it was made exactly that way. We signed our first contract with Victory Records, which we released four albums. Then we had time to figure out what we wanted to do next and we always wanted to do demos.

“So we wrote this record over a very long period of time, such as B. two years. So it wasn’t “Okay, this is a snapshot of a time in our lives”, just “Here’s a song that I wrote. Here’s a song that I wrote six months later.” There was no consistency with that. Some people say it’s their favorite record, but it feels very lifeless to me. I don’t feel a big connection to this album. “

8.Short songs (2012)

“I guess I’m going to go crazy for number eight. It was an interesting recording because after the last album, Rescue, we had a lot of time to be creative. Rescue was written well in advance of when it became known that we decided, “Oh, we have time – what can we do that is fun?” And I had the idea to make a concept album based on the length of the songs. It started with five original songs and make five cover songs and we’ll call it short songs based on the Dead Kennedys song of the same name.

“When we started writing, we had 11 originals and 11 covers, 22 songs in 19 minutes. I love this album – it’s so much fun and fun because so many people have said over the years, “I wish the songs were longer!” I kind of agree! It is difficult to get a clear feel for a song when it is 45 seconds long.

7. When broken is easy to fix (2003)

“The inexperience on this record is not always great. There are definitely moments in this album when I want to say, “Wow, we were so green and we had one … artistic and not very good communication with our producer.”

“With Giving Up, I wanted each of these guitar chords to swell in the beginning, and I told him that. He thought I thought the whole intro was swelling. So there is the strange … like, the guitars start super quiet and then get super loud when the vocals come in, and I didn’t want to, but I didn’t know how to communicate that. So there is only this great example of youth and energy, but we weren’t there to translate it into amazing debut records. We weren’t done yet. “

6. Discovery of the waterfront (2005)

“It is our best-selling album and we have played all the songs many times. An album that is very close to my heart because so many people with songs like” Smile In Your Sleep “,” My Heroine “and” Call It Karma “into our band. I think this album is really solid and I think when we made this album for that for the first time in our career I said,” Oh shit … I think we’re one pretty big band, I think people will like this album. ”And it turns out I’m right, and here we are fifteen years later regarding the piece that will finish this album on tour!

“We feel very comfortable with our catalog and our legacy, and although this album is a little on the list, I still find this album pretty solid. And if I hadn’t thought that, I would say damn it, we don’t play it. “

READ THIS: 15 Myspace bands you may not remember

5. I live in everything I touch (2015)

“I think this record has slipped a bit through the cracks when it comes to the people who digest this album as a whole. Conceptually, it’s a pretty cool idea that we came up with – the first song is Toronto, and the last song is Toronto, and we’re going through all of these different songs that represent cities. This is how you do it on tour.

“It’s an amazing story and collection of snapshots and different experiences we’ve had in the first fifteen years of our band history. I think this album is my heart and I think there are some incredible moments that we have recorded on this thing. “

4. A shipwreck in the sand (2009)

“This was tracking the arrivals and departures that I killed last. I think this album was very reactionary to this album in many ways – we made arrivals and departures in California, we did this album in Canada. We wanted the producer we worked with earlier on Discovering The Waterfront. We didn’t want any other LA hotshot producers. We developed a really crazy concept, that was the story I wrote. We just did the opposite of the last album. It was extremely difficult to do.

“I had to do a lot to find out where these songs would go musically and how the lyrics would work. I have lost a lot of sleep through this record – if you look at our studio documentation, I am always passed out on the couch. Because I didn’t sleep, I was in the studio all night thinking about the record. It drove me crazy, but over ten years later it’s amazing. It’s one of those things I think how did we do it? “

3. How the wind changes (2013)

“This is the first album we did with Paul Mark. We started from Rescue, which, as I said, was a record that didn’t have much life. But when Paul joined the band and started writing songs and riffs and really good parts, he lit a fire under me and inspired me more. We had this idea when we had the song pairs on the entire disc where side A and side B combine. The title tracks “This Is How” and “The Wind Shifts” form a third song when you play them on top of each other. I do some of these radical things that I didn’t think I would be able to do earlier in my career.

“This recording proves that everything is possible creatively. I was really curious if this would really appeal to people or if they just wouldn’t understand it. But they did and now it’s been out for seven years and it’s probably our most popular record. Our big fans love this album and always ask me to play more songs of it or to do an album tour. Maybe we will, because it is a very special record for me. “

2. Dead Reflection (2017)

“This was our last record before the newest and was an absolutely miserable experience in every way. I had the worst year and worst experience of my life and it was very difficult for me to crouch, write songs and summarize what I was going through. I rented this Toronto apartment in the neighborhood I used to live in, my broken home. It was tough – I really hated myself when we started making this record.

“This album really helped me to get out of this funk. As much as I hate to say that being in this terrible state has contributed to great music. I think through the terrible experiences I have had, I have been able to extract some of the lyrics and musical ideas that I have had. A song like Aquamarine would not have been possible without the pain I endured. It’s great how people have committed themselves to this record – afterglow, like retrograde, has become an integral part of our set. It’s really cool that we can set some of our best records in almost 20 years of our career. “

1. A nice place to drown (2020)

“Our records have made natural progress over the years, natural steps from one to the other. I think if you take album # 8 and album # 1, people could hear them and say, oh my god, it’s not even the same band. But if you look from # 2 to # 3 to # 4, it kind of makes sense. With the new record, we have taken the biggest step in our career. There were things on this record that were crazy for me when I was an artist for so long. Things that make me say: wait a minute, we won’t do that! We don’t use synth! We don’t use MIDI drums! It took me a minute to say: Why not us? It’s like trying to prepare dinner for someone and you say: We don’t use salt.

“We held back – for what? Because these are tools that we can’t use for some reason? Because emo bands didn’t use them in the 90s, so we can’t? And I think when we were done, we decided to do what the song asked for and when the locks opened we did some incredible songs, songs that appeal to us so much more than anything we did before and that will appeal to our fans don’t think everyone will understand this record immediately if it comes out because it’s different, but I think it’s absolutely our best album. “

Silverstein’s A Beautiful Place to Drown will be released on March 6th on UNFD and can be pre-ordered.

Catch Silverstein live at one of their 20th anniversary shows later this year:

February

11 Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk #

12 Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp #

13 Berlin, DE @ SO36 #

14 Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle #

15 Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria #

28 London, ON @ London Music Hall *

29 Montreal, QC @ Le National *

March

01 Quebec City, QC @ Imperial *

03 Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

04 Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall *

06 New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

07 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

08 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

10 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! *

11 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

14 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

15 New Orleans, LA @ Citizens Theater *

16 Houston, TX @ Warehouse *

19 Dallas, TX at Gas Monkey Live *

20 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes *

21 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine *

24 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

25 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee *

27 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco *

28 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

29 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

31 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

April

01 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

03 Salt Lake City, UT in the depot *

04 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater *

05 Kansas City, MO @ Truman *

07 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

08 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts *

09 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater *

10 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

11 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

June

18 Dessel, BE @ Graspop

23 Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

26 Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air

27 Munster, DE @ Vainstream

28 Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Full Force Festival

July

03 Stockholm, SE @ High 5ive Festival

# w / Hawthorne Heights

* w / four years strong and I the mighty

READ THIS: Farewell, Warped Tour – A report from one of the festival’s last shows

Posted on February 11, 2020, 6:00 p.m.

Continue reading