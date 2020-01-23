Every school in Manchester could shortly have “no idle zones” to stop parents' pollution. These could be fined if they fail to do so

advertisement

Schools in Manchester could introduce “no idling” zones that would prevent parents from running their car engines outside the school gates, which the City Council is examining.

City councils want community leaders to work with schools to introduce “enforceable idle zones” outside of every school in the city to help combat air pollution.

An application, which will be made before the next week’s general assembly, envisages that at least four school pilot zones will be set up by spring 2020.

He also urges NHS leaders to expand existing rest areas outside of medical buildings, in pickup areas from hospitals, and outside nursing homes.

If the proposal is approved by the General Assembly next Thursday, the city council could review the enforcement powers available to local authorities to combat drivers who keep their engines running.

Some UK authorities have fined drivers who have their engine idling and refused to shut it down when asked to do so.

Some London boroughs have gone one step further and have introduced “School Streets”, streets that are closed to drivers during drop-off and pick-up times to reduce traffic.

The proposal, proposed by Aftab Razaq, Whalley Range City Council, said: “Poor air quality is the greatest environmental risk to public health in the UK. Air pollution is estimated at 181 deaths in Manchester per year.

“Manchester is determined to improve the air we all breathe as soon as possible and is determined to take action against catastrophic climate change.”

She added that City Hall, along with the other nine Manchester metropolitan areas, has presented a “comprehensive package” of measures to combat poor air quality in the urban area and calls on the government to respond to the region’s plans.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority proposals to raise fees for the most polluting vehicles worth £ 100 a day are still expected, although leaders in the region are waiting for government funding to be confirmed before anything is done becomes.

Last month, Andrew Western, chairman of the Trafford City Council, said local authorities need more government action to combat idle engines.

He said: “As early as June, the government promised a consultation on proposals to impose heavier fines on people who keep their engines running.

“This has to be done as soon as possible. We want stricter anti-idle legislation to be only part of the package of new local powers that the environmental law promises. In the meantime, we will work to raise awareness.” of this important topic through local advertising campaigns. “

Last year, Public Health England proposed banning cars that drive outside school gates to reduce air pollution. The government agency said 28,000 to 36,000 deaths a year in the UK could be the result of long-term pollution.

