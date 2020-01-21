Every Grammy Awards Best country album winner ever

advertisement

In 1965 the Grammy Awards began to honor country artists for their albums with a prize specifically for vocal and instrumental country records. The first trophy, then for a category named Best Country & Western Album, was given to Roger Miller during the 7th annual Grammy Awards for Dang Me / Chug-a-Lug.

Miller would win the prize for the second time in 1966, for The Return of Roger Miller, before the category was discontinued. After a break of three decades, the category was revived and renamed Best Country Album and since then it has remained part of the Grammy.

Click on the photo below to find out more about everyone who has won the Best Country album Grammy. It is no surprise that iconic artists such as Johnny Cash, Vince Gill and Loretta Lynn are among the winners … but there are some big names (including Trisha Yearwood, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton) who surprisingly never won, despite many nominations. And then there are the Dixie Chicks, who have won the prize a number of times.

The 2020 Grammy Awards take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 26. The broadcast ceremony starts at 8 p.m. on CBS; the premiere ceremony prior to the broadcast can be streamed online earlier in the evening.

The Boot stays up late for the most popular country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch us by going back to TheBoot.com for the latest news from Grammy, like The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

