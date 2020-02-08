LIVERPOOL, England (AP) – Everton fought 3-1 in the Premier League after a terrible goalkeeper mistake by Jordan Pickford against Crystal Palace on Saturday, pushing the Champions League qualifying positions into view.

Pickford equalized Palace in the 51st minute when Christian Benteke pushed a low shot under his body to save.

This saved Bernard’s early goal for the hosts, who reported back after Benteke’s goal through Richarlison (59th) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (88th) and climbed to seventh place.

Everton was five points behind fourth Chelsea in the Champions League qualifying race.

Palace has won only one of their last eleven games and has dropped to six points before the relegation zone.

