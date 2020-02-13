Hello BellaNaijarians!

We know it’s been a while, but we’re BACK!

It is Valentine’s Day weekend and there are so many events around you that you and your loved ones can enjoy it.

Scroll through to see.

To present your event free of charge, send an email to event (at) bellanaija (dot) com with details about the event – subject, date, time, venue and a brief description.

Don’t forget to check the list of events every Thursday on BellaNaija.com!

***

Patoranking experience

Patoranking will conduct his first solo concert entitled “Patoranking Experience”. Celebrate and dance with your favorite music stars like Niniola, Waje, Timaya, 2 Baba, Tekno, Mayorkun and some surprise acts. The event promises an unforgettable time with timeless music, extraordinary performances and definitely an atmosphere full of enjoyment.

Val Gone Wild (A special Valentine’s Day affair)

Just in case you want a special Valentine’s Day affair to get a little dirty and have fun on the “roof”. We have a plug for you.

date: Friday, February 14, 2020.

time: 21 clock.

venue: Blvd Lounge, 5th floor, Brazar’s Place, 69 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: 08130061855 0r 0803399465.

spice route

The month of love is here and Spice Route is ready to give you and your loved ones an unforgettable night! Saxophone music all night long while enjoying a romantic dinner with drinks!

date: Friday, February 14, 2020.

time: 19 o’clock.

venue: 36, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08080208080 or 019037777

Bistro in the theater

Nigeria’s premier dinner theater experience is here for a comprehensive Valentine’s Day extravaganza. Treat yourself and your loved ones to a first-class music theater show and enjoy a 3-course gourmet experience. Celebrate culture, art, entertainment, and lifestyle as the bistro casts you into an unforgettable experience. You’ll enjoy music, some Nigerian meals, and some headliners for the night, including Floyd Igbo, Kindness Emmanuel, Nengi Adoki, Bridget Nkem, Mojisola Kadiri, Segun Dada, Ahide Adum, Oluchi Odii, Maggie Osibor, Theodora Onoapoi, Taymesan Emmanuel, Kemi Lala Akindoju and many others.

date: Friday, February 14, 2020.

time: 19 o’clock.

venue: The Arena, TerraKulture, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: Nairabox

The LoveFest by EbonyLife Valentine

You are invited to a luxurious Valentine’s Day weekend that is second to none in Lagos. Every aspect of our space has been carefully put together to maximize your enjoyment and comfort in a unique place. The LoveFest is a three-day event.

date: Friday, February 14 – Sunday, February 16, 2020.

venue: EbonyLife Place, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: +234 902 671 7317⁣

Two romantic films with this special person this Valentine’s Day.

date: Friday, February 14, 2020.

The Singles Fellowship

Celebrate with the coolest single people in Lagos.

date: Friday, February 14, 2020.

venue: The Lekki Coliseum, 14 Providence Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: Nairabox

Love, songs & poetry

We praise you for a weekend full of love songs and romantic activities with lots of wines, cocktails and fantastic seafood.

date: Friday, February 14, 2020.

Upbeat Center with DJ Night

Enjoy the music of the 90s without interruption at the premiere of Upbeat Centre’s DJ’s Night under the motto “Golden 90s” with DJ BluFlamez.

Come boogie on the dance floor this Friday!

date: Friday, February 14, 2020.

Green meeting point in Lagos

Green Hangout Lagos is a meeting of environmentalists and nature lovers. social impact, green living and sustainability enthusiasts in Lagos, Nigeria. The event is intended as a platform for networking, fun and engagement between climate change activists, advocates of sustainability and everyone who cares about the prosperity of the planet and people.

date: Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Purple valentine’s day

You are in Purple Valentine this weekend. Experience an intimate night of love under the stars with live performances by Funbi and other renowned artists that bring the crowd to their soothing melodies.

date: Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Love is a fun thing

Immerse yourself in your own musical imagination on Valentine’s Day with a fabulous cast of talented musicians. Get ready for a night of love and laughter in an evening of comedy with Kenyan musicians and African comics for a unique carefree love experience. This event will feature remarkably talented artists including: Atemi Oyungu, Tetu Shani, Ivlyn Mutua, Chris Adwar and Alisha Popat. They are supported by a full band and other vocals. Top comedians include Gordons from Nigeria, Eric Omondi and Oga Obinna for a unique evening.

date: Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Music, art and love concert

Love is in the air! The Music, Art & Love concert led by Brymo is a perfect refuge for you and this special person. You have the opportunity to enjoy live music and live art with your loved ones and win a free spa session. This is an event you don’t want to miss.

date: Saturday, February 15, 2020.

venue: Yanna Studios, 1B Adeyemi Lawson Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: Nairabox

Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot will host Lagos Crème de la Crème for an afternoon of stylish opulence. With the champagne from Veuve Clicquot in hand, guests can enjoy the international polo tournament from an exclusive viewing area in the house of the Nigerian Polo – Lagos Polo Club.

date: Saturday, February 15 – Sunday, February 16, 2020.

venue: Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi.

RSVP: Nairabox

Smoov Love Station Party

Smoov Chapman is holding an event to celebrate the time of love. If you love games, music and fun, be there.

date: Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Relax on Sunday

Relax and meet for drinks, beer, cocktails or wine! – Food and good entertainment! Board games like Jenga, Ludo and cards are available! Admission is free.

date: Sunday, February 16, 2020.

time: 2 PM.

venue: Legacy Grill & Shawarma, 7a Bose Enemenoh, Lagos.

RSVP: Event Brit

Mon Amour cinema

This month of love, it’s only right that we’re watching a movie about love, right? You are invited to the demonstration of Les Parapluies de Cherbourg by Jacques Demy, with Catherine Deneuve and Nino Castelnuovo. The 1964 film won two awards, including the Palme d’Or at the 1964 Cannes Film Festival. Think about music, think about colors, think about love!

date: Sunday, February 16, 2020.

time: 4 p.m.

venue: Alliance Francaise, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.