The cost of childcare has gotten too high, says Freddie Mac

The rising cost of childcare has made families less able to rent or buy houses in the past quarter of a century, an insight report released by the state-sponsored mortgage lender this week.

Inflation-adjusted childcare costs increased 49% between 1993 and 2018, while housing costs increased 14% over the same period, the report said, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The 90% increase in education spending was the only item in the family budget that increased more over the 25-year period.

Freddie Mac estimates that families spent an average of $ 715 on childcare in 2019 – in other words, around 46% of the median national mortgage payment in 2018 ($ 1,566) and just under 80% of the national average rent in 2018 (899 U.S. dollar).

“One of the biggest challenges when financing a home is the high cost of childcare,” Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said in a statement. “Our analysis shows that families who pay for childcare generally have less money to pay for housing.”

Monthly childcare expenses for families in which the primary parent worked with childcare responsibilities were higher ($ 758) in 2019 than for families in which that parent was not employed ($ 487). Younger children who have not yet spent the day at school have also incurred higher average childcare costs. Families with children 0 to 4 years old pay $ 948 a month, while children 5 to 14 years old cost $ 493.

For families with children under the age of 5 who pay for childcare in 2011, average childcare spending was 10.5% of their average income. And families with children under the age of 15 who spent money on childcare in 2011 spent about 7% of their income on this expenditure.

Poorer families spent a lot more money: families earning less than $ 1,500 a month spent almost 40% of their earnings on childcare, compared to less than 7% for families spending more than $ 4,500 a month to earn.

“A paycheck or even two paychecks only go so far from housing to medical bills to childcare and eating,” said Freddie Mac’s report. Nevertheless, the authors found that the share of family income for childcare remained largely constant over time (9.3% in 1990 compared to 10.7% in 2011).

A 2019 report published by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, an advanced think tank, argued that federal funding for housing and childcare was inadequate and that too few eligible families had received it.

“As a result, many low-income families have difficulty paying for childcare and housing, and many are forced to set up inferior or less stable childcare and housing conditions that are overcrowded, below average, or in neighborhoods with fewer opportunities for parents and children,” wrote the authors of this report.

Because the rising cost of childcare in the United States is heavily dependent on the state and region, it is difficult to calculate a meaningful national average. However, the Child Care Aware of America organization, which works to provide affordable childcare, estimates the national average price to be around $ 9,100 to $ 9,600, noting that these estimates lack the necessary context and nuances in individual childcare settings ,

“However, when comparing these numbers to the national average income of married couples with children under the age of 18, it can be seen that more than 10% of household income is required to cover childcare prices for a child,” the group said in its 2019 Report.

In contrast, the Department of Health and Human Services recommended that families spend no more than 7% of their earnings on childcare in 2016.

