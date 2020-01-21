Even Trevor Lawrence gets nervous before a big game

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

Trevor Lawrence admitted he was nervous in the playoffs last season.

Even the unwavering

Trevor Lawrence gets nervous before a big game, but he hopes his experiences from last season will calm his nerves when he goes to the Fiesta Bowl against the state of Ohio.

Lawrence was a true freshman quarterback with just nine starts when Clemson faced Notre Dame in the college football playoff semi-final last season. Lawrence had never played a bowl game before and only played one post-season game – the Tiger’s dominant victory over Pitt in the ACC Championship Game.

There were butterflies.

“I think I get butterflies before every game and get a little nervous,” said Lawrence. “Like any other game. But at the moment I’m feeling good and I’m just trying to get as much work as possible. I was nervous, especially before the national championship and a little bit for the Notre Dame game. But I was very nervous for the national championship. But I feel good when I go this year and as I said I have some experience. “

Lawrence led the Tigers to beat Notre Dame and Alabama in college football playoff last season, saying he knew what to expect this time.

“The experience of playing for a year really helps,” said Lawrence. I have many advantages because I’ve been there before. “

Lawrence leads a Clemson offense that clicks on all cylinders – the Tigers are fourth in the country in the ranking of the offense, ninth in the Rushing offense and third in the overall offense. However, the Buckeyes are number two in national defense and number two in overall defense.

“You are really good. I mean, statistically, they’re among the best in the country, ”said Lawrence. “Just the way they do it and have everything in front of them. They have really good curves, a good D-line and obviously their supporters are also solid. Their entire defense is really good and they are well trained. They don’t do a lot of different things, but they are really good at what they do. You just queue up. And if you can beat them, you can beat them, but if you don’t know that they have a really good plan and a really good defense. “

For Clemson’s crime to succeed, the offensive must deal with Chase Young’s defensive end in Ohio. Young led Ohio State and the nation with 16.5 sacks this season on their way to winning the Hendricks and Bednarik Awards. He was a finalist in the Heisman Trophy.

“I think we have one of the best, if not the best, offensive lines in the country,” said Lawrence. “So I really like our matchup against him. Obviously he is a great player and it is definitely a challenge to compete against him. But I like us above everyone else. ”

