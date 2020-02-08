When President Donald Trump launched his Middle East peace plan last month that almost completely ignored Palestinian demands, the Geneva initiative authors revised their recommendations. The 2003 plan, also known as the “Geneva Agreement”, envisaged adjusting Jerusalem to the pre-1967 borders.

However, a document that was produced in parallel with the plan published by the Trump administration raised the question of whether a division of the city is still relevant. The new document proposes a two-state solution, with Jerusalem remaining an open city but not a solution to the security problems that this option entails.

The Geneva initiative was signed by unofficial Israeli and Palestinian teams led by Yossi Beilin and Yasser Abed Rabbo, respectively. The guiding principle was a physical division into two states, Israel and Palestine, with Jerusalem divided by a border into two cities and crossroads in the heart of the city. The city boundary was to be based on the 1967 lines and annex Israel’s neighborhoods beyond the Green Line. There was no reference to Har Homa, which was built in an area intended for the Palestinians under the Oslo Accords.

Despite the fact that Israeli politicians have ignored this, many have since considered the Geneva Initiative the most realistic plan for a future deal. Unlike the Trump initiative, which is a general proposal with an unclear map, the Geneva Convention contains thousands of pages with detailed solutions to problems such as borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem.

About a year ago, supporters of the Geneva Initiative decided that their solution for Jerusalem needs to be reviewed. Prof. Menachem Klein, an expert on the city who acted as a consultant for negotiations with the Palestinians and is one of the authors of the Geneva Agreement, and Lior Lahres, a researcher focusing on Jerusalem, wrote an essay in which the problems of parts of the city and the possibility of an open city solution.

Jerusalem was originally supposed to be divided by a border fence with crossings for workers and tourists. The old town would be an open city. The reasons for reconsideration: expansion of the Jewish quarters in East Jerusalem; Infrastructure that crosses the city; the construction of the dividing wall through which Palestinians could work, study and use goods and services in the city in West Jerusalem, and the economic interdependence of the two parts.

The new document proposes to extend the context of the open city to all of Jerusalem. Both Israel and the new Palestinian state would have sovereignty in the city. The Palestinian capital would be in East Jerusalem with no border between the two cities. Jerusalem would continue to function as a single city with close cooperation between the two sides. This would require a new legal system.

The solution to the open city has always been the official Palestinian approach, but Israel has always rejected it for security reasons. The problem is that Jerusalem needs to be isolated from the rest of the country to prevent the free movement of people and goods between the two countries. The authors propose to investigate technological solutions to monitor such movements even without physical barriers.

The security experts who support the Geneva Initiative reject the new proposal for Jerusalem for security reasons. In an open city, Israel would have to rely on Palestinians to carry out inspections at the entrance to Jerusalem from the Palestinian Territories, and Israelis and Palestinians would have to face a situation where the capital is cut off from the rest of the country.

According to Daniel Seidemann, a lawyer specializing in Jerusalem’s geopolitics, the idea of ​​an open city cannot be realized: “Attacking extremist factors on both sides during an agreement is not an option, it is a certainty.” We have to have a physical boundary between us. ”

“The Palestinians can live in an open city,” said Geneva Initiative director Gadi Baltiansky. “The problem is the Israelis who want a clear physical border between the two cities and states. Perhaps the amicable solution lies between the dichotomous division and the open city. ”

Klein believes the Israelis are much more ready for an open city. “The presence of Arabs and Arabs in and outside Jerusalem is much more accepted. It is recognized that this area is shared and not exclusive. The test is not to create a binational city, but two open cities with a single passage , two prosperous cities that are not hostile to one another. ”