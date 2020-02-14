In Cubbon Park, plant music technician Tritone Crisantemo shows how a plant’s resistance from a leaf to the root system can be converted into music by using a Plant-to-MIDI interface called Symphony.

A crowd gathers as Tritone demonstrates how it works. “The technology we use enables us to hear the electrical resistance in the system. If there is a higher resistance, there is a higher grade, if there is a lower resistance, there is a lower grade. The plant can then select the note within the human music system. The device amplifies the vibrations already present in the system and transmits the vibrations into the human music system, which is a subdivision of all vibrations that are constantly present around us. ”

MasterPlants concert



Tritone adds: “Every plant can play music, even though it shouldn’t be too dry or dusty. Because we measure the electrical signals inside the plant, plants that have more water in their bodies conduct better and the plants can do better musically express. “

Bangaloreans can attend a concert by the Masterplants Orchestra, which consists of Tritone, multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Andersen and Japanese singer Chiyo Kaiga. The Bengaluru concerts organized by Arun Sivag’s GlobalKulture Organization will take place on February 14 at Taj Vivantha in Yeshwanthpur and on February 16 from 10 a.m. on the Band Stand in Cubbon Park. The MasterPlants Orchestra had previously performed in a school and in a rather unique location – the Shivajinagar Police Station.

Bühnenplot



As we enchant the sweet music of plants, Tritone, Benjamin and Chiyo follow the story of plant music and their band. “We are two companies that work from Damanhur. One is the sister company called Music of the Plants that makes these devices, and the other is our collective The Masterplants Orchestra, in which we are more in the field and expand the boundaries of what can be done with technology and question how best to spread awareness about it. Tritone traces the history of plant music and says: “In the 1970s, a group of researchers in Damanhur (a municipality in Piedmont, Italy) began to develop a technology that bridges the old and inner connection of mankind with plants, nature and life could. Inspired by Damanhurian mythology and Oberto Airaudi, the founder of Damanhur, the team started developing the technology called Music of Plants. Various iterations of plant music technology have developed over the years. And in the early 2000s, the Music of the Plants brand was founded. “Tritone said the MasterPlants Orchestra was founded in the Damanhur community about three years ago. “Benjamin started playing with older devices that a plant could use to play music. We decided to develop better devices that allow more plants to play music with more complex compositions. At that moment something lit up in us and everything fit together. ”

Tritone, Benjamin and Chiyo started to develop a new device. You had some difficulties. They met a technician in Denmark, Martin Luckmann, who was the first manufacturer of the Masterplant Symphony device.

Symphony device



“Then, half a year later, we needed some upgrades and we currently have a senior engineer from Greece, Spiros Makris. We are currently working on the development of Symphony 2.0, a larger and cheaper device, as plant music technology is currently somewhat expensive. With Symphony 2.0, the plants can not only control the notes, but we are also investigating how the plants can control the settings of the device, ”says Tritone

Benjamin, who plays electric guitar and various percussion instruments in Masterplants, also knows how to play tabla. “I taught myself the tabla for about two years. When I was introduced to a master in Varanasi, I played maybe 10 seconds and he said stop, stop! you have to start over! … so I learned the tabla from him and now I play a mixture of what I teach myself and what I have learned from my master. ”

Chiyo says she met Tritone and the Damanhur spiritual community. “It is a sacred place and since then my life has changed mentally and emotionally. This is my first visit to India. I see MasterPlants as the door to the next, higher dimension. “

Benjamin says of some of the challenges they faced: “When we made the device, we enabled the plant to play within the musical rhythm system. The plants have a rhythmic pattern depending on how quickly we measure them. So we translated it into what is used in music, beats per minute (BPM). With the older devices, this was only in seconds. But that wasn’t sensible for musicians, so we made it more compatible with human music. We found different ways to include different scales, ragas and musical options. “This interspecies concert also raises awareness of nature. Tritone adds: “We are closing the gap between humans and nature.”

Further information on the concerts in Bengaluru is available at 9880370925. Further information on the MasterPlants Orchestra can be found at m.me/MasterPlantsOrchestra