The Dublin Racing Festival 2019 in Leopardstown was a disaster, but the two-day extension last weekend was relatively unscathed on Sunday evening.

But you suspect it was so close. On Saturday, Gordon Elliott described the floor situation as “just not good enough” and on Sunday the breath was held.

But 3 mm of rain overnight and extensive watering probably saved the meeting. There were many rumors on Sunday morning that top-class horses might miss their intended targets, but luckily the murmuring turned out to be unfounded.

However, it is certainly not good enough that trainers are faced with such a dilemma. They were determined to run, with over € 2 million in prize money and the knowledge that these two days have the ability to show how strong one or more Cheltenham challengers could be.

Instead, they have to make decisions, which is really ridiculous in February. It seems that last year’s lessons have hardly been learned and another catastrophic Sunday has been virtually avoided.

Last Sunday at the Dublin Racing Festival was a haunt for Irish racing and produced 26 non-runners, 22 of them because of the ground.

We all remember the Irish Gold Cup and the farce it became. Ten players faced the starter, but six of them came out that day because the surface was considered far too fast.

The race was won by Bellshill and he was the only one of the four to actually contest the Cheltenham Gold Cup later. He stopped before the ninth.

The Gold Cup was of course won by Al Boum Photo from Anibale Fly and they were two of the six horses taken from this Irish Gold Cup.

Another, who had not fulfilled his engagement on Sunday in Leopardstown because of the soil, also won in Cheltenham.

Noel Meades best horse, Road To Respect, was recently banned for the rest of the season after finishing third in the Savills Chase in Leopardstown for Christmas after Delta Work and Monalee. Meade blamed it on the floor.

At the Dublin Racing Festival last year, Le Richebourg, who was trained by Joseph O’Brien, was very impressive in winning the Arkle Chase with a grade 1 as a well described one. Le Richebourg has not been seen since.

It seems obvious that Leopardstown has a problem, at least on his chase. Unless it rains heavily in the weeks and days leading up to one of his meetings, horses may be on one wing and praying for the ground.

Last year’s festival only produced another Cheltenham success story about jumps, Klassical Dream (hurdle of the Supreme Novices) and bumper winner Envoi Allen.

Unfortunately there were as many Cheltenham winners among the 26 non-runners as there were among the runners.

The signs for this year’s Dublin Racing Festival were alarming enough last Saturday when two intelligent horses, A Plus Tard and Fakir D’Oudairies, were withdrawn due to unsuitable ground.

Fakir D’Oudairies was particularly interesting when you consider that he would contest the Arkle Chase, the same race as stable mate Le Richebourg a year earlier.

For Joseph O’Brien, however, it was clearly a case of once bitten, twice shy!

How many Cheltenham winners were there at the last renewal of the DRF? Well, it will be most disappointing if the sum doesn’t exceed at least the lean two of last year.

I think top of the list is Henry de Bromhead’s notebook, the 7-2 leader for the Arkle Trophy this week.

The improvement he noticed in the transition from hurdles to fences was amazing and, I don’t care who you are, it was completely unpredictable. He was no more than a useful hurdler and the last time in this discipline was rated 130.

Notebook has now won all four chases and has gotten better and better. He landed in Arkle last Saturday, but his pre-race behavior deterred this punter.

He was racing down the road and was at best very interested in what made it hard for Rachael Blackmore.

But the seven-year-old then showed a great show of jumping and stamina to beat a seriously worthy opponent in cash back by three parts. He has a rating of 158 on fences, two stones above his hurdle mark.

Willie Mullins’ appreciation It has now become a very strong favorite for the Cheltenham bumper after smoothly winning on Saturday. Those who have tasty ante post vouchers with them are in a nice place.

Saturday was very competitive in advance, but it was a dream to roll through the competition with a lot of profit in hand.

On Saturday in Paul Nolan’s most recent exhibition, a third opportunity took place in Cheltenham, which had the right characteristics to win two miles and six grades 1 over the hurdles.

There is nothing noticeable about this horse, but he knows how to get dirty, and the three miles of the Albert Novice Hurdle should be in his street.

Willie Mullins’ Chacun Pour Soi came into fashion after his defeat against stable-mate Min in a three and a half kilometer long and long class 1 chase on Saturday.

I was happy to see him win for obvious reasons and his jumping was a pleasure to see. But at least for my eyes it was empty enough in the final phase.

It is understandable that he is very enthusiastic about the two-mile champion Chase, a race that Mullins has never won.

But I’m not at all convinced that he has what it takes to climb Cheltenham Hill against two massive rivals in Altior and Defi De Seuil.

It seems that common sense will prevail and all thoughts of honeysuckle that runs in the champion hurdle are quickly gone.

She is a great mare with a great attitude, but if she fights home ahead of Darver Star and Petit Mouchoir on Saturday, she has little chance even with a below-average champion hurdle. No, the hurdle of the mares is their breed, the more Benie Des Dieux should move in a different direction.

Ultimately, it was a great festival where Faugheen lit Leopardstown on Sunday. Rachael Blackmore won two Grade 1 on Saturday and Bryan Cooper on board the Latest Exhibition, reiterating that if you give him a chance to deliver, he’ll be more than capable.

The worst news of the weekend, of course, was Jack Kennedy’s broken leg.

He inspired Delta Work to win the Irish Gold Cup on Sunday and turned his young world upside down in the next competition.