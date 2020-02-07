TGIF, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories:

“There’s an oiliness in your mouth”: This café costs $ 39 for a cup of Java from bird droppings

Holy crapuccino! A $ 9 Starbucks coffee never seems to be that expensive again.

The rise in sea level does not affect my house. Even flood maps do not affect Florida’s coastal residents

Homeowners who saw flood projection maps hardly believed that climate change exists, that climate change increases the severity of storms, or that sea levels rise and are related to climate change than those who did not see the maps. So what was the bigger impact on their beliefs?

This California gin tastes of Earl Gray tea

It is four o’clock somewhere.

My husband and I started a non-profit organization for his parents. We billed them $ 10,000. When his siblings found out that “hell is going”, they now want $ 10,000 just to do the housework

“We spent exhausting but very happy and productive nights on weekends and during the holidays. We clocked more than 1,000 hours. ”

“No, people don’t just blow it” – the way taxpayers use their refund money is both encouraging and troubling

The federal average tax refund last year was $ 2,869.

Are you waiting for property prices to fall in the next recession? Why could you wait a long time?

The last recession was partly caused by a downturn in the property market.

My stepfather and mother have pooled resources to buy a house. My mother died in 2003 and he has just died. His children sell their house – am I entitled to anything?

“His son is the executor and didn’t mention that we inherit something when it’s sold.”

Trump promises 100,000 new “high-paying” auto jobs – why isn’t that easy?

The auto industry cut over 50,000 jobs in 2019.

So you eat less meat without driving yourself crazy – and save up to $ 750 a year

These people eat less meat to help the planet, and so do you.

My son told me that I’m not worth anything and he doesn’t want anything to do with me. Should I cut it out of my will?

“He has nothing to do with me or my side of the family.”

Donny Deutsch: Elizabeth Warren’s problem in the polls is that it is strict and unlikely

The video in which he described Sarah Palin in 2008 as the “perfect” candidate because she was “sexy” and a “super mom” has also reappeared.

“I’d rather have a socialist in the White House than Donald Trump,” said Republican Joe Walsh

Walsh has left the presidential campaign and plans to help now in the election of the Democrats.

Consumer loans jump in December

Consumer loans rose $ 22.1 billion in December, the highest level in five months, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

The USA created 514,000 fewer jobs in 2018/19 than originally reported

The U.S. economy created about half a million fewer jobs in 2019 and 2018 than it originally did, but that doesn’t mean the job market isn’t strong. It is.

How Bloomberg and Steyer’s money outshines the other Democratic war boxes of 2020 – on a map

The 2020 White House race triggers massive fundraisers and spending in a still large democratic field.