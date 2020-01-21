Evelyn Jane Norman - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Evelyn Norman

Evelyn Jane Norman, 95, from Lady Lake, Florida, was with our Lord on January 16, 2020.

Evelyn was born on August 2, 1924 in Wallace, West Virginia, to the late Flora and Elmer Swiger. Her husband, James F. Norman, is 69 years old. It leaves so many wonderful memories of family members’ birthdays and holidays. Her favorite was Christmas. It is known for its wonderful lasagna and pepperoni rolls. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, embroidering, and collecting owls, but her favorite was spending time with the family. She was a wonderful woman, mother and grandmother, she will really be missed by everyone who knew her.

advertisement

Evelyn is survived by her two sons; James Norman and John Norman, three grandchildren; Rebecca Todd (Jason) from Little Rock, Arkansas, David Norman (Leslie) from Charlotte, North Carolina and Laura Nicholson (Matthew) from Fruitland Park, Florida and a great-grandson on the way.

A visit will take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Page-Theus Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place immediately after 12:00 p.m. Kenneth Wells will officiate. A private funeral at Florida National Cemetery will take place on Thursday, January 24, 2020.

The arrangements are supervised and managed by Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg, FL.

advertisement