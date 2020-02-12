Not only is Ryan Gosling beautiful, but his partner, Eva Mendes, revealed he also has skills … in the kitchen!

“On the way home after a long day. I really wanted to say thank you to @electricavenuechef for the best catering service ever, “the 45-year-old actress said on Tuesday, February 11th, via Instagram, about a video she had a treat.” Gracias to Karen and Austin who love to prepare with so much delicious, clean food. And it’s not just food, it’s their lovely smile, it’s the music they play while cooking, it’s all. And they sent me home with these heart-shaped macaroons, so you know I’m a life now !! “

Instagram / EvaMendes

However, a fan was curious about the life of the hitch alum with Ryan [39] and her two daughters Esmeralda [5] and Amada [3]. “Do you and Ryan cook at all?” Asked the user in the comments section. “Ryan is a great cook AND baker,” replied the brunette beauty. “Seriously. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure I cook. It’s more like steaming vegetables, juicing and preparing rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

The mother of two also showed how she stays fit while taking care of two young children. “I try to stay clean by eating quinoa and salads,” she said in another comment. “Salmon is the only meat I eat, and I eat a lot of eggs. I’m not a vegetarian, but I’m close. I eat the same thing every day. “

However, Eva admitted that she has a sweet tooth. “I’m really working on it because sugar is obviously not a good thing,” she admitted. “Sugar is not my friend and I have to let him go. But it is a process. I’m also not sure how old your children are, but mine are 3 and 5 and there is really no sitting when I am with them. So you are helping me to keep moving all day. Then I cut out my fitness time three days a week. But it is a struggle for me to stay on the path to well-being. It is a daily practice. “

MEGA

The Hollywood A-Listeners who met while filming their film The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 are usually private in relation to their relationship, but in October 2019, they became open about what kind of parents they were.

“We always laugh at these conditions. We would be the bulldozer parents, ”she said during a performance on the Kelly Clarkson Show. “We have to be on them every second. It is literally – the stakes are really high. So yes, I’m a helicopter. Then I heard bulldozers and said, “Oh, I’m a bulldozer parent too.”

Eva and Ryan’s life seems pretty cute. Get a man who can do everything, right?