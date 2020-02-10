Since she gave birth to her first child, Santiago, Eva Longoria It was about sharing photos and videos of her baby with all her fans – and we are grateful because everyone saw how adorable her son is!

The 44-year-old welcomed the baby Santi on June 19, 2018 with her husband José Bastón. It was the first child of the Desperate Housewives, but not for their love, who already had four children. In the end, the new mother took some time to take care of her newborn, and finally returned after some time.

“It was hard to get back to work,” the actress once told the parent magazine. “Breastfeeding during work was tough, just for the time of pumping and feeding and sleeping and not sleeping. … you just do it and get it done. And while Eva admitted that Baby Santi is “healthy, funny, and cute and sleeps”, she sometimes has problems with her work-life balance.

“I will pass on a project if I cannot give everything. Now I have to be more responsible, structured and punctual,” said the Dora and the star of Lost City of Gold. “Now that I have a child, there is more to it Game. I have to make sure that I do my part to make the world a better place – for him and for all the children of our future. “

Even so, Eva still welcomed us into her life and showed us how happy she is with her baby.

