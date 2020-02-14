The way they were. Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino announced their plans to split up after eight years of marriage in November 2019, but they had many heights together along the way.

After her engagement in December 2010, the actress and former soccer professional married in Charleston, South Carolina. The ceremony was attended by Amurri’s mother, Susan Sarandonand former stepfather, Tim Robbinsamong many more.

They would later greet their daughter Marlowe Mae in 2014 and their son Major James in 2016. In September 2019, Amurri announced that they were expecting their third child together. Around this time, however, in a post on her blog Happily Eva After, she admitted that she wasn’t planning to have a third child until Martino shared his interest in expanding her family.

“He looked at me with the strangest facial expression and I urged him to find out what he was thinking … finally he spilled the beans:” I think I want to do a third, “she wrote at the time.” I was shocked. Shocked. Then he started a whole campaign why we should do that! I just sat back and listened, and a lot of it made perfect sense to me. “

She continued: “One of the biggest things Kyle and I had to work on in our marriage is our different views on gender roles when it comes to parents. For many years he was involved in helping me with the children, even though I worked full time. Much of it had to do with his upbringing, and some of those were other factors – but we needed a lot of therapy to get the same page. “

Shortly after confirming her third pregnancy, she announced that she wanted to end her marriage in November 2019. She shared the news on Instagram and found that the decision to split came “after a lot of thoughtful consideration”.

Three months after the announcement of their separation, Amurri shared her experience of Valentine’s Day for the first time as a single mother. She explained that she is a “single woman who wants to find love again”, but intended to spend Valentine’s Day with her children in 2020.

“My only plan this Valentine’s Day is to appreciate how happy I am to have such a good relationship with my kids, just hang out, cuddle, read and maybe bake a bit,” she wrote on her blog “Happily Eva After” in February 2020. “I’m eight months pregnant. Ha! I also plan to do a little activity with the kids, where we make each of us heart and fill it all with words or phrases about what we love about each other. I want to make sure my kids grow up and know that Valentine’s Day is primarily a holiday to see what is lovable about you! “

Scroll down to take a look at the relationship between Amurri and Martino over the years.