The Maybank Championship in Malaysia and the Volvo China Open in Shenzhen have been postponed due to the outbreak of the corona virus, as the European Tour has announced.

The European Tour and Asian Tour accepted a request from title sponsor and event organizer Maybank to reschedule the event at Saujana Golf & Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, which was scheduled to take place from April 16-19.

The decision to postpone the Volvo China Open, which is scheduled for the European Tour the following week, was made after consultation with the tournament participants, the China Golf Association, the Genzon Golf Club, the government of Shenzhen, the title sponsor Volvo and the Organizers met Mitime Golf.

Discussions are underway with all parties considering the possibility of postponing both tournaments later this season.

Both events could be postponed for later in the year.

European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said: “The wellbeing of our players, viewers and staff is always our top priority.

“Although it is unfortunate that the Maybank championship and the Volvo China Open have been postponed, we currently think this is the right way to go. We are currently investigating alternative dates for both events. “

The Maybank championship has been postponed due to the situation in Covid-19, but we look forward to returning if the situation normalizes.

Datuk Abdul Farid Alias, Maybank Group President and CEO, added: “The decision to postpone the Maybank championship was made after careful consideration and careful consideration in the interests of all players, visitors, work teams and partners.

“Postponing the Maybank championship was not an easy decision, but the safety of everyone involved is a priority and we want to make sure that the risk of possible exposure to Covid-19 is reduced.

“We will monitor the situation and work closely with the European and Asian Tours and our other partners to plan our return to the future.”

The corona virus has claimed more than 1,000 lives in China. Due to health concerns, several sporting events in the region have been postponed.

Formula 1 confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix, originally planned for April 19 in Shanghai, will no longer take place as planned.

Nanjing was scheduled to host the World Indoor Athletics Championships from March 13-15, but after the appearance of the corona virus in Wuhan, the event was postponed to 2021.

LPGA tournaments in Thailand and Singapore were canceled due to the ongoing situation.

The Honda LPGA Thailand, scheduled to take place in Pattaya from February 20-23, and the HSBC Women’s World Cup, scheduled to take place in Singapore from February 27 to March 1, have been canceled.

Earlier this week, the PGA Tour Series-China postponed four tournaments and two qualifying tournaments due to concerns about the spread of the corona virus.