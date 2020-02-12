European stock indexes hit new records on Wednesday. Reports of fewer coronavirus infections in China and positive results from companies like Heineken Holding and Kering have improved sentiment.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index

SXXP, + 0.33%

rose 0.4% to 430.17, after the close on Tuesday by 0.9% to 428.48, which meant a record close. The German DAX 30 index

DAX, + 0.63%

rose almost 0.7% to 13715.39 after a new closing high of 13627.84 was recorded on Tuesday, which rose by almost 1%.

The CAC 40 index

PX1, + 0.31%

rose 0.4% and the FTSE 100 index

UKX, + 0.20%

rose by 0.3%.

US equity futures indicated a higher start and potentially new records shortly after the S&P 500 closed

SPX, + 0.17%

and Nasdaq Composite

COMP, + 0.11%

Indices, with investors reassured by signs of a slowdown in coronavirus infections. China reported a second day of declining new cases on Wednesday, despite 97 more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease to 1,113.

“Sentiment in the market is significantly strengthening as most investors and analysts now assume that the deadly flu impact on economies will be short-lived and will impact in the first quarter,” said Pierre Veyret, technical analyst at ActivTrades ,

He also added that traders also welcome how China has financed the crisis with cash injections, “and this has helped to maintain market confidence.”

Shares in Heineken Holding are among the shares in motion

HEIA, + 6.18%

jumped over 5% after the brewery exceeded forecasts with a 14% profit increase in 2019, and forecast mid-single-digit organic operating profit growth for the year. The company added that it was too early to assess the effects of the corona virus.

“After a weak year, the lack of negative surprises in these results and good trading momentum in the fourth quarter can be seen as somewhat reassuring for the stock today,” said Citi analysts Simon Hales and Jemima Benstead in a note to customers.

Royal Vopak shares

VPK, + 2.76%

rose 4.7% after the tank farm company announced plans to buy back shares and saw earnings rise.

Inventory of the luxury goods manufacturer Kering

KER, + 2.40%

grew 2% after the company reported a strong sales increase in the fourth quarter and its largest label Gucci saw an 11% increase in sales.

Shares in Akzo Nobel also climbed

AKZA, + 3.85%,

3% increase after the Dutch paint manufacturer saw a decline in net income and sales. However, raw material costs would have a slightly positive impact in the first half of 2020.

ABN AMRO shares were down

ABN, -5.51%,

That slumped 6.5% after the Dutch bank disappointed with unchanged income and a decline in operating income in the fourth quarter. New lender guidelines also point to a downside risk for 2020 consensus forecasts, UBS analysts said.

Energy companies rose as perceived risk assets such as oil and stocks rose due to falling coronavirus infection rates in China.