European stocks rallied broadly on Tuesday. The travel sector recovered when tour operator Tui demonstrated how it benefited from the collapse of a rival.

The Stoxx Europe 600

rose 0.61% to 427.22.

US stock futures

were stronger too. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, is due to testify before Congress about the economic outlook. Markets will also think about US policy as key results for New Hampshire are expected on Tuesday night.

Tui shares

The Anglo-German tour operator gained almost 12% after slightly reducing its loss in the first quarter. He said that he saw improved booking trends and increased sales prospects. The travel and tourism company is now expecting high single-digit sales growth for the year in its markets and aviation business, while previously it had expected medium to high single-digit sales growth. Without naming Thomas Cook by name, Tui said he had benefited from the “bankruptcy of an important competitor”.

Other travel companies also grew. EasyJet

Shares rose 3% and Air France-KLM

increased by 2.8%.

Deutsche Telekom

Shares rose over 4% when the company announced that Judge Victor Marrero would decide to merge T-Mobile US

and sprint

on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom holds 63% of T-Mobile US.

Ams

fell nearly 5% after rising 59% in the past 12 months. The Austrian sensor manufacturer, which is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, saw sales growth of 32% in the fourth quarter and said that sales will increase by 28% in the first quarter.