European stocks were mixed on Friday as Germany reported weak growth data and investors in China weighed in over 5,000 more cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index

SXXP, + 0.08%

was unchanged at 431.33 after a 0.02% loss on Thursday, but was still ready for a weekly gain of 1.6%. The FTSE 100 index

UKX, + 0.10%

was flat while the French CAC 40 index

PX1, -0.17%

slipped 0.1% and the German DAX 30 index

DAX, + 0.17%

was also unchanged.

US stock futures

YM00, + 0.10%

were modestly higher. “Friday has the potential to be restless if, despite all the uncertainties, investors decide to take the risk off the table – two days before the market ends. But the dip buying mentality is also very high, ”said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, in a message to customers.

Eurostat reported that the gross domestic product of the euro area rose by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 according to a flash estimate. That is 0.3% in the previous quarter.

Regardless, the data showed that the German economy stalled in the fourth quarter and flat gross domestic product fell short of expectations for a 0.1% increase, according to a survey by the Wall Street Journal.

“Looking ahead, the latest soft indicators and industry data for December are not a good sign of the short-term outlook,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany, in a message to customers. “The effects of the corona virus on the Chinese economy are also likely to delay a recovery in manufacturing, as it will at least temporarily disrupt the supply chains.”

Opinion: Corona virus could destroy fragile hopes of a recovery in Europe

After a shocking surge of more than 15,000 coronavirus cases in China when the severely affected Hubei province changed its method of counting the number of people affected, officials of the country reported another 5,090 new cases on Friday. The death toll rose by 121 to almost 1,400.

The effects of the virus continued to reflect European companies. AstraZeneca

AZN, -0.50%

AZN, -0.24%

said on Friday that core operating profit declined in the last quarter of the year and that its outlook depends on the development of the coronavirus outbreak, as China is a key market for the company. The shares saw an early decline of more than 4% and gained 0.2%.

AstraZeneca is the “first major pharmaceutical company to issue a clear warning about the situation in the country or to have a negative impact on its forecast for the opening year,” said Eric Le Berrigaud, an analyst at Bryan, Garnier & Co., expecting 2020 to be the first year of “significant growth will be in a new phase that has only just begun” and reiterated his buy recommendation.

Leading declines in Europe, Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares

RBS + 0.51%

RBS, -6.17%

slipped almost 6%. The majority state-owned bank announced that it would rename itself NatWest Group and reduce the size of its investment banking business. The bank also reported higher profits, but reduced its medium-term return target.

Renault shares

RNO + 2.07%

jumped by 3.3%. The French automaker saw a loss in 2019 due to weak global car demand and sluggish performance from its Chinese joint ventures. The company also cut its dividend.

Climbing more than 6%, shares of EDF

EDF + 8.87%

led the Stoxx 600 winners after the French utility saw a surge in profits.