European stocks are easing as the ECB remains concerned about politics and the corona virus

European stocks fell on Thursday when the European Central Bank left key monetary policy unchanged as expected. Investors were cautious after China closed a city of 10 million people to contain the outbreak of fatal respiratory disease.

Investor concerns about trade also increased after President Donald Trump commented on the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Extension of previous losses by the Stoxx Europe 600 index

declined 0.4% to 421.37 before losing for the fourth consecutive time. The German DAX 30 index

fell 0.4% to 13,458.29, while the French CAC 40 index

was down 0.2% and the FTSE 100 index

slipped 0.4%. The euro remained unchanged at $ 1,1095.

The European Central Bank made no political changes at the end of its session on Thursday and continued to agree to buy EUR 20 billion bonds a month. As expected, the ECB announced the launch of a review of its monetary policy strategy. ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to hold a press conference at 8:30 p.m. Eastern 30 a.m. CET (8:30 a.m.East).

Read: Why investors can’t afford to get through this week’s ECB meeting

Investors seemed to be paying more attention to a spreading corona virus, which was causing Asian markets to contract significantly. In an unprecedented move, the government blocked Wuhan City, where the first cases of the virus were reported. So far, 17 people have died and hundreds have fallen ill.

Stocks of luxury goods manufacturers, many of which generate part of their sales from sales in China, reflected these concerns. Burberry Group

Kering

and LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE

Equities fell over 1% each.

Investors also watched trade tensions after President Trump told CNBC on Wednesday that the European Union had “no choice” other than negotiating an agreement with the United States. He met President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday and said he told her that without an agreement he would have to introduce “very high tariffs for her cars and other things”.

STMicroelectronics

With a 4% increase in stocks after the semiconductor chip manufacturer’s profit decline, this was a top gain. However, sales increased due to higher sales in the fourth quarter.

The company’s sales forecast for the first quarter was 5% above the consensus, while overall results were well above expectations, said Janardan Menon, analyst at Liberum. “We believe that we are at an early stage of an upswing and that sales trends will accelerate in the coming months. We therefore assume that the current forecasts will prove to be conservative, ”he said to the customer in a note.

GALP Energia shares

fell 2% after the Portuguese energy company announced that it would buy Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

Participation in photovoltaic projects in Spain worth 2.2 billion euros.

In the meantime, ACS shares fell by more than 3%, those of the Hochtief subsidiary

led the relegation team over the Stoxx Europe 600 with a 9% slump after the Australian international contractor CIMIC Group

said it would leave the Middle East and write off a depreciation of AUD 1.8 billion (USD 1.23 billion) for the 2019 results due in February. The majority of the Australian company is owned by the German construction company Hochtief, which is controlled by ACS.

Renault shares

After Citigroup analysts cut stocks for sale, they fell more than 4%. The French automaker and its financing business will need a capital injection within 12 months, and a dividend for 2019 is unlikely to be paid.

