Would you like to know which technology will win over the next few years? Would you like to know which startups make the most money? Are you excited about the new generation of young investors or the biggest names in venture capital?

If so, you should stay away from the Davos conference of the world’s leading business and political representatives, which starts on Monday, and stay in Munich for the last day of the European DLD conference.

Why? The threat of climate change and the tensions between the global technology giants and the public have conquered the economic and media agenda. DLD, which has met annually for 15 years to discuss trends in the digital world, in technology, and in society in general, has not done a bad job of capturing trends. When the market declined, the conversation turned to the problems of entrepreneurs who raised capital. when it rose, it focused on the new rich.

The same applies to technology trends: The conference has a new story every year – from the first days of the Internet to the spread in more and more companies to Internet 2.0 and social media and artificial intelligence in recent years, blockchain, quantum computer and electric cars as well as self-driving cars.

During the first two days of the conference this year, which started on Saturday, there were many lectures and discussions on these technical topics, but this year they were only decoration for the topics that really interested the participants – climate change and climate change challenge presented by social media of liberal culture and democracy.

What does climate change have to do with a conference on technology and the digital world? The truth is that there is no direct link, but in Europe at least many have understood that the climate crisis poses a real existential threat to the world and the quality of life in the West. They now combine everything with the fight against global warming.

The conference is not short of possibilities. On stage, for example, a group of young people suggested ideas that venture capital funds should only invest in start-up companies that are committed to producing a carbon-free footprint, i.e. H. Compensate carbon emissions with carbon removal or simply eliminate carbon emissions entirely.

Unfortunately, since it is an industry populated by young, trendy entrepreneurs, the venture capital field shows an astonishing apathy for climate change, even more so than the institutional investors on the stock exchange who pay at least lip service to this idea.

Other entrepreneurs talked about the relationship between technology and our ability to address the key challenges of climate change – providing drinking water, improving photovoltaic cell performance, and of course artificial intelligence, which could do some interesting things in all of these areas.

Each of these discussions was commendable and encouraging. The many speakers who dealt with global warming attracted a lot of attention and sincere applause. Many of them knew how to tell the story in their own way, and provided vivid descriptions of the plight that humanity faces today and in the future.

However, the truth is that none of them offered a breakthrough idea, technology, or strategy. They all urged conference participants to recognize the need for global cooperation and take responsibility, but no one had a convincing strategy on how to do it.

The same problem arose with the question of the future of democracy. For the past decade and a half, the giants of the high-tech industry – Google, Facebook, Amazon and the like – have been the stars of every tech conference. But now they have changed from solution to problem.

If, in the past, this year’s DLD spokesman said, we believed that social media would spread democracy, personal expression and the liberal worldview, we now know that they do the opposite.

In countries where democracy was initially weak, social media became a weapon that authoritarian leaders used to suppress opposition critics. In developed democracies, social media are used to undermine them, as Russia did in the 2016 US presidential election.

The strongest applause at this year’s DLD was reserved for statements by climate activist Marc Buckley and Maria Ressa, the founder of a Philippine online news organization and campaigner for freedom of the press, but not last year’s Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg Fall.

In Europe, the overall sense is that when there is theoretically a conflict of interest between democracy and freedom of action for businesses to promote innovation, the needs of democracy should be a priority. The problem is by no means that European determination will determine the future.

The reality is that the big internet companies are American and Chinese and the influence of Europe on them is limited. In reality, according to many conference participants, the major online platforms have already won the fight – the authorities in America and China have no desire or ability to contain them.

Europeans know that. Much of the discussion – laborious for non-European participants – has dealt with despair. Europeans don’t feel able to deal with other countries in the digital realm, and they certainly don’t feel able to create a substantial industry of startups and venture capital one that is equal to America.

At such moments, they sound as if the Israelis are complaining about the sad state of our education in the face of high-tech success. In the case of Europe, it is the grief for a part of the world that has historically contributed so much to the advancement of science and technology and is now watching others who hold the baton.

