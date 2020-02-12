NYON, Switzerland (AP) – European and South American football leaders discussed the resuscitation of the matches between the teams of the continents during a meeting at UEFA headquarters on Wednesday.

Between 1960 and 2004 the Intercontinental Cup was held by the winners of the European Cup and the Copa Libertadores.

After the Council of CONMEBOL had been invited to a meeting with the UEFA Executive Committee, the European Football Association reported that the implementation of “intercontinental games for different ages and for teams of women and men” would be discussed and the issue further investigated.

The FIFA World Cup organized by FIFA usually ends with a meeting of the European and South American champions, with Liverpool winning against Flamengo in December.

The agreement for further collaboration between UEFA and CONMEBOL gave South American referees the opportunity to monitor the matches in the group stage of the European Championship in June.

