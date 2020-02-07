What is a super jackpot?

From time to time EuroMillions hosts a super jackpot event. This means the minimum jackpot is higher than normal (as it was “only” £ 34m on Tuesday).

According to Camelot, today’s draw rounds off a “winning week” for national lottery players after 20 millionaires were won on Tuesday by the Millionaire Maker draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Adviser, said: “We have already launched 20 new British millionaires this week, and we are keeping our fingers crossed that the British players will again come up trumps with a huge EuroMillions jackpot win on Friday.”

“We are ready and waiting to greet the first jackpot winner of 2020 after last year when an incredible seven massive jackpots worth hundreds of millions of pounds were won by British players.”

“We urge all EuroMillions players to get their tickets as soon as possible so they can hit this super jackpot.”