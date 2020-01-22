advertisement

January is a long month.

After Christmas and New Year, work starts again – and after three weeks in 2020, the beginning of the festivities seems a lifetime ago.

advertisement

But what could be nicer than winning the Euromillions?

Tuesday night’s draw offers a new £ 14m pot after the incredible £ 85m prize on Friday night.

Even though today’s jackpot is much smaller than last week, there is still a life-changing amount to be won.

You could take the whole family around the world by plane. buy a few luxury villas; or buy a new designer wardrobe.

Part of the prize money could even be donated to a good cause of the year for charity.

The possibilities are endless.

And even if you don’t win the big prize tonight, you can still look forward to the Millionaire Maker.

Tonight, we’ll be posting the EuroMillions lottery results, including Thunderball numbers, Lucky Stars and the Millionaire Maker code, on our live blog below as they are drawn.

Continue reading

National Lottery and EuroMillions

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also provides you with an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

advertisement