EuroMillions Results and LIVE: Results for Friday 17th January

We finally reached Friday and another week in January is almost off the list.

But what if you could improve your weekend, your month, and even your year?

If you signed up for today’s Euromillions draw, you could experience a huge gust of wind and you’re completely done.

Why? Because there is an incredible £ 85m win on Friday night.

From luxury vacations and lightning cars to the treatment of relatives to the final farewell to these bills.

Anything could be possible.

All you have to do is match all six numbers and hope that you will be lucky in the beginning of another decade.

And for Millionaire Maker, entry is automatically guaranteed when you buy a ticket.

Tonight, we’ll be posting the EuroMillions lottery results, including Thunderball numbers, Lucky Stars and the Millionaire Maker code, on our live blog below as they are drawn.

National Lottery and EuroMillions

