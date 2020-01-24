EU leaders sign Brexit deal before parliamentary vote - News

advertisement

The text will now go to the European Parliament for approval on Wednesday 29 January.



The two top officials from Brussels, the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, signed the British divorce agreement from the EU on Friday.

advertisement

With the official approval of Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the text will now go to the European Parliament for ratification on Wednesday 29 January.

On Thursday, diplomats from the EU member states will approve the deal in writing. Next, Britain spends its last day in the EU on Friday, January 31, before leaving the block at 2300 GMT while the bells strike midnight in Brussels.

Then, on Thursday, diplomats from EU Member States will approve the deal in writing, ensuring the orderly departure of Britain at 2300 GMT Friday while clocks tick in Brussels on Saturday.

“Charles Michel and I have just signed the agreement on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, paving the way for ratification by the European Parliament,” tweeted Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen.

In a separate tweet, Michel said: “Things will inevitably change, but our friendship will remain. We are starting a new chapter as partners and allies.”

And he added, “I want to write this new page together.”

Official photos of the official signing ceremony, which took place before dawn at the headquarters of the European Council in Brussels, showed the most important EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier watching.

British voters supported leaving the European Union in a referendum in June 2016 and after lengthy negotiations and several delays in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new government plans to “get Brexit done next week”.

Queen Elizabeth II gave its formal approval to British withdrawal legislation on Thursday and the European Union is now expected to complete the final formalities in the coming days.

Briatin will leave the institutions of the union and reduce it to 27 Member States, but the withdrawal agreement provides for a transition period of 11 months to the end of the year.

During this time, Great Britain and the rest of the bloc will continue to apply the same business rules to prevent economic disruption, while officials try to conclude a broader trade agreement.

Most experts consider the idea that London and Brussels at that time could reach a comprehensive free trade agreement as ambitious, but officials have expressed optimism that some sort of agreement can be reached.

Formal trade negotiations are not expected to start until the end of February or even March, and in the meantime, Barnier has had intensive talks with EU Member States about his negotiating mandate.

After the transition, Britain wants to have the right to set its own rules in areas such as workers’ rights and environmental standards.

But Brussels has warned that the more the UK deviates from EU standards, the less it will have unimpeded access to Europe’s vast internal market.

And a comprehensive free trade agreement of the type that the European Union has signed with Canada can take years to negotiate.

advertisement