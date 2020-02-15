European Union foreign ministers will discuss US President Donald Trump’s proposal for the Middle East at a meeting on Monday where they are expected to discuss measures against the plan.

Israeli ambassadors in Europe worked with various foreign ministries over the past week to prevent harsh statements or suggestions from Monday’s meeting, sources said with knowledge of the Haaretz talks.

Some EU officials have sharply criticized Trump’s plan since its release last month, and Israel now hopes to prevent formal rejection.

Some Eastern European nations have supported Israel in similar cases in the past, and Israel hopes that their support will block such a move.

Sources said Israeli diplomats told their European counterparts that Israel was ready to renew negotiations with the Palestinians, arguing that any official EU stance against Trump’s proposal would only block attempts to bring Palestinian leaders to the table.

Israeli diplomats found that even some Arab states have not condemned the plan.

Earlier this month, the EU’s top diplomat said that Washington’s plan “questions many of the internationally agreed parameters” to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

European Union High Representative Josep Borrell said the plan “questions the 1967 bipartite border with a state of Israel and an independent, viable state of Palestine that live side by side in peace and security and mutual Recognition.

The UK said after the plan was released that it was “concerned” about a possible Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank.

“Such unilateral moves would harm renewed efforts to resume peace negotiations and violate international law,” said Foreign Minister Dominic Raab. “Changes to the status quo cannot be pushed ahead without an agreement negotiated by the parties themselves.”