EU chief: European companies equipped for the construction of 5G infrastructure

A Huawei ban on the construction of 5G infrastructure in the EU would not necessarily delay the introduction of high-speed networks, according to one of the organization’s most important dipolmats.

EU head of industrial policy, Thierry Breton, has repudiated claims by some officials that the Chinese giant’s closure would slow the 5G rollout process by five to ten years.

At the DLD conference in Munich on Sunday, the former French finance minister said it was right that the establishment of 5G would require stricter security rules, especially compared to 4G and 3G technologies. However, banning Huawei from the mix (as part of these “strict security measures”) doesn’t necessarily mean big delays.

“The establishment of strict security conditions will not delay the introduction of 5G in Europe,” said Breton. “Europe, and of course Germany, is on the right track. We are not too late in Europe for the introduction of 5G, nor will we be. ‘

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said earlier this month that a Huawei ban would mean that the EU would lag behind the world in 5G for at least five years, maybe even ten years.

The US is putting pressure on the EU to ban Huawei. American diplomats claim Huawei poses a threat to national security because the Chinese government could use its infrastructure to spy on network communications.

According to Huawei, the allegations are a lot of nonsense and the infrastructure is as secure, if not more secure, than that of the competition.

The Americans said they would withhold valuable information from countries that accept Huawei.

