Etisalat most valuable consumer brand in MEA region for the third year - News

The only telecom brand in MEA with an AAA brand rating.



Etisalat has reached a new milestone by maintaining its top position as Brand Finance’s ‘The Most Valuable Consumer Brand’ and ‘The Most Valuable Telecom Brand’ in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) – in recognition of the brand’s success and growth .

Based on the report from Brand Finance, the world’s leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, Etisalat has an impressive portfolio of brands that hit $ 11 billion, including Etisalat Misr, Mobily, Ufone, Maroc Telecom and PTCL. The brand has also delivered consistent performance over the years and has retained its title as the most valuable telecom brand for the fourth consecutive year.

For the third consecutive year, brand value rose by itself as the most valuable consumer brand in MEA. Etisalat is also the only telecom brand that retains the AAA brand rating.

David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance said: “Etisalat is the most consistent player in the Middle East and Africa and the winner of the most valuable consumer brand title in our Global 500 for a third year in a row.

Spooky. Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO, Etisalat Group said: “Reaching the top is difficult, but maintaining a leading position is more difficult. With the regional leadership of Etisalat as a brand, it is a testament to our ongoing efforts in digital transformation that our efforts in the societies we serve by investing in new digital platforms, 5G technologies and global brand building initiatives.

“Etisalat has taken the lead in launching 5G in MENA and has opened a world of opportunities and stimulating innovation in government and industry that provides a platform through which future technologies can become an integral part of our economy and lifestyle.”

The company operates in 16 countries with 148 million subscribers in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

As the most important digital services and telecommunications partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Etisalat provides the visitors and participants of the event with 5G connectivity.

