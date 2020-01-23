Etihad's inaugural eco flight 'Greenliner' lands at the airport of Abu Dhabi - News

advertisement

The new Boeing 787 Dreamliner will be used to investigate sustainability initiatives.



Etihad’s inaugural eco flight ‘Greenliner’, with a special livery, landed on Thursday morning at the airport of Abu Dhabi.

The flight landed today at 8:21 a.m., according to a flight radar 24 report.

While the 787 #Greenliner descends to Abu Dhabi, pilots use a more efficient continuous descent profile, rather than the standard step-down method where an aircraft is cleared to a lower altitude and then released to descend again. https://t.co/4XnOrkzBiC pic.twitter.com/Q1dOpYgktr

– Flightradar24 (@ flightradar24) January 23, 2020

The flight will also investigate three efficiency projects in collaboration with Boeing engineers to investigate their impact on fuel consumption.

As part of the Etihad-Boeing partnership, the findings of these projects will be shared with all 787 operators to improve the efficiency of the entire fleet, the report said.

