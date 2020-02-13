United Arab Emirates (UAE) national airline Etihad Airways has announced plans to add seasonal flights to Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram in May.

The airline will add 158 seats to each route and put A320 into service. As a result of these changes, Etihad will operate 21 weekly flights to and from Chennai and 14 weekly flights to and from Thiruvananthapuram during this period. There are already 161 return flights per week between Abu Dhabi and 10 major Indian cities.

The changes were announced by the airline’s senior officials, who were in India’s ongoing operations to celebrate 15 years of flight to India. Etihad began operations in India in September 2004 and has become the second largest market after the United Arab Emirates, carrying over 18 million passengers to and from the country.

Mumbai was the first route in the country to be served by the airline. Today, with over 3.5 million passengers, the city is the highest number of passengers that the airline has carried over the years.

Etihad Airways Senior Vice President Global Sales Danny Barranger said: “Etihad Airways remains committed to its largest and busiest market, India. We are proud that Etihad Airways flies to more destinations in India today than any other country in its network. “

Neerja Bhatia, Vice President of Etihad Airways in the Indian subcontinent, said: “India plays a key role in Etihad Airways’ growth strategy and contributes significantly to the airline’s global business. We are honored to support demand in one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world. “

Officials declined to comment on Jet Airways, which is currently conducting settlement proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal. Etihad has a 24% stake in the now established airline.

