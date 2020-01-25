advertisement

Etihad Airways waives rebooking and cancellation fees for tickets to and from mainland China in response to the outbreak of the corona virus.

The exemption applies to tickets issued on or before January 24 for journeys with Etihad Airways to or from mainland China between January 24 and February 29, 2020.

“Etihad Airways is keeping a close eye on the outbreak of the new corona virus in China and is coordinating the response with airport and health authorities in Abu Dhabi,” the airline said.

“Guests wishing to make changes or cancel their Etihad flights should call our UAE contact center on +971600555666 or in China on (+86) 4008822050, or contact their travel agent in case they do not travel directly with Etihad have booked. “

UAE airports also take precautionary measures and conduct health examinations of passengers arriving on direct flights from China.

Airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi perform these screenings. “Abu Dhabi International Airport has started a screening process for passengers arriving from China in an effort to ensure the health and safety of all our travelers,” Abu Dhabi Airports announced on its Twitter account.

