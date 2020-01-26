Etihad Airways waives rebooking, cancellation costs via coronavirus - News

advertisement

Etihad Airways waives rebooking and cancellation fees for tickets to and from mainland China in response to the outbreak of the corona virus.

The exemption applies to tickets issued on or before January 24 for journeys with Etihad Airways to or from mainland China between January 24 and February 29, 2020.

An Etihad spokesperson told Khaleej Times: “Etihad Airways also waives rebooking and refund fees for tickets issued on or before January 24, 2020 for travel to or from mainland China between January 24 and February 29, 2020. Guests who want to make changes or cancel their Etihad flights must do so by calling our contact center in the UAE on +971 600 555 666 or in China on (+86) 400882 2050, or by contacting their travel agency in case they travel have not booked directly with Etihad. “

UAE airports also take precautionary measures and conduct health examinations of passengers arriving on direct flights from China.

“Following a meeting of all major stakeholders, the Health Ministry of Abu Dhabi has determined that thermal camera screening procedures should be introduced for passengers and crew on all flights arriving from China. At Abu Dhabi International Airport, special ports are allocated for flights departing from China China arriving, and cargo planes arriving from China will use specific parking areas where their crew will be screened in the same way as passengers, “the spokesperson added.

Airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi perform these screenings. “Abu Dhabi International Airport has started a screening process for passengers arriving from China in an effort to ensure the health and safety of all our travelers,” Abu Dhabi Airports announced on its Twitter account.

