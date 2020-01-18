advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-17 19: 46: 58.0

Etienne already has the school record for rushing yards

Travis Etienne sat in front of the media after the loss to LSU on Monday night, saying that the decision to visit Clemson was the best decision he ever made. And after thinking a bit this week, he’s not quite ready to leave the place where there’s something in these hills.

advertisement

It was generally expected that Etienne, a junior who has been a starter for three seasons, will register for the NFL draft. He wrote on social media on Friday that “he’s not finished dreaming here at Clemson”.

“I look forward to graduating from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud in the 2020 season,” Etienne wrote on Twitter.

Etienne has run 1,600 meters in each of the last two seasons. After getting 766 yards and 13 points 107 times as a newcomer in 2017, he exploded in 2018 with 1,658 yards and 24 TDs on 204 carry values. In 2019, too, it did not drop far from these 8.1 yards per carry pace. Etienne carried the ball 207 times for 1,614 times and scored 19 touchdowns this season. He has 4,038 career rushing yards and an ACC record of 56 touchdowns on 518 carry yards, plus 567 reception yards and six touchdowns on 54 receptions.

Etienne has been named ACC offensive player of the year in 2018 and 2019 and 2019 second-division All-America team in the last two seasons. He is the first Clemson player to record 1,500 yard rushing seasons in a row.

Etienne told the media on Monday that the loss to the LSU would not affect his decision and that the team would have to start over next year.

“Win or lose, my decision will depend on what I believe in and what I stand for as a person. I have to weigh the pros and cons and decide what is the best decision for me in the future, ”said Etienne. “We know that Team 125 next year has a lot to offer. It cannot build on what we have done in the past because it will be a whole new team and a whole new system. We cannot use the past to determine future success. “

Etienne told TigerNet that choosing Clemson was the best decision he ever made.

“My time at Clemson was the best three years of my life. It’s the best decision I could have made for myself as a young man, ”he said. “I am grateful for the group of men that God has placed around me. You helped me grow as a man. You ended up making me a better man. I am thankful to God that I was put in this position. I’ve done some spectacular things in my three years. College life was great and school went well. I couldn’t have made a better decision. “

What does his decision mean for Clemson?

Etienne will move from quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the offensive field from Clemson, who is likely to rise to the 2020 season as number 1 of the national team. Skill players like Amari Rodgers, Braden Galloway, Justyn Ross, Frank Ladson, Joseph Ngata, Davis Allen and a bevy of other players will join them to combine for another serious offense.

The Tigers would probably have started the season as the nation’s top-ranked team without Etienne’s return, but his presence is likely to cement Clemson’s top spot.

It also creates a crowded backfield. Trainer Tony Elliott now has Etienne, the up-and-coming Junior Lyn-J Dixon, the veteran Darien Rencher, the up-and-coming Sophomores Chez Mellusi and Mikey Dukes, and the up-and-coming newcomers Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pryor.

Mellusi and Dukes made progress each season, Dixon was a solid reinforcement and Bowman is considered by many to be a C.J. These are seven running backs that should be on campus at the beginning of summer, which could lead to wear and tear in the form of the transfer portal.

keywords:

Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence, Amari Rodgers, Braden Galloway, Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata, Davis Allen, Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher, Chez Mellusi, Demarkcus Bowman, Kobe Pryor, C. J. Spiller, Tony Elliott, Tony Elliott

Clemson DT enters the transfer portal

Twitter responds to Travis Etienne who returns to Clemson

advertisement