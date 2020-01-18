Ethiopians celebrate Epiphany with replicas of the Ark of the Covenant

advertisement

The Ethiopian celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ has elements that recognize both the Old Testament and the New.

While Roman Catholics celebrated baptism last Sunday, Ethiopian Orthodox, who celebrated Christmas on January 6, began their celebration of baptism on the evening of January 18.

UNESCO, the United Nations Office of Culture, has recognized Ethiopian Epiphany by placing it on its representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

“Ethiopian Epiphany is a colorful festival that is celebrated throughout Ethiopia to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the Jordan,” said UNESCO. “The commemoration begins on the eve of the main festival on January 18. The eve is known as Ketera, which means that the water flow is blocked for the blessing of the revelers. On the eve of Ketera, people accompany their parish church tabo (replicas of the Ark of the Covenant) to Timkete-Bahir (a pool, river or artificial reservoir), transported by a priest from the parish and accompanied by a large ceremony. “

The believers then spend the night in prayer, including a Eucharistic liturgy.

Hundreds of thousands participate in the actual festival the following day, UNESCO said: “The celebration starts early in the morning with pre-sunrise rituals. These are followed by sprinkling the blessed water on the church, as well as other ceremonies. Around 10 a.m. each tabot begins its procession back to its respective church, with an even more colorful ceremony with various traditional and religious songs. The viability of the element is guaranteed by its constant practice, with orthodox clergymen playing a central role: they sing hymns dedicated to rituals and hymns, wear the ark, and preach relevant texts. “

Ethiopian orthodoxy is the dominant belief in the country. Thomas M. Landy, founder of Catholics & Cultures and professor at the College of the Holy Cross, writes that the roots of Ethiopia are intertwined with the ancient Israelites and the Hebrew Bible. It is no surprise that the Ark of the Covenant is so revered in the liturgies of the Ethiopian church.

“The 14th-century national epic Kebra Nagast, The Glory of the Kings, even claims that the Ethiopian nation was founded by Etiopik, a great-grandson of Noah, and that Menelik I, son of Solomon and the Queen of Sheba, brought Jewish nobles and the Ark of the Covenant back from Israel, “writes Landy. “Amharic Ethiopians have thus understood themselves genealogically as the heirs of King Solomon and these nobles. They believe that the Church of St. Mary in Axum is the home of the authentic biblical Ark of the Covenant. … Every orthodox church contains a copy of the tabot, the Ark of the Covenant, which is worshiped and kept behind a veil. “

This 10-minute video, which tells us that the celebration dates from the 4th century, gives a good sense of what it is like to be in Ethiopian Epiphany:

