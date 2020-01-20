Essential summer annual flowers Stuff.co.nz

advertisement

Annuals are essential in the summer garden, clear and radiant or soft and subtle.

Choose a summer show off from a series, especially the multicolored and jewel colored ones: zinnia, nasturtiums, double paeony poppies (Papaver somniferum), cosmos, petunia and marigolds.

advertisement

Paler flowers, such as lavatera and sea lavender, are also great.

Some of the longest lasting cut flowers are annuals. Many, such as statice and the seed pods of love in the fog, also dry well.

READ MORE:

* To-do list for gardening in the summer

* Bold flowers for summer color

* Summer flowers for festive flower arrangements

MEX99 / ADOBE STOCK

Love-in-a-mist, Nigella damascena.

Love-In-A-MIST

Nigella damascena is a hardy annual with white or cornflower blue petals and a fold of finely divided leaf-like bracts that form a mist around the flowers. If that is not enough to attract your attention, every bloom after flowering forms a thick green and burgundy striped seed pod that is equally striking. Both pods and flowers can be cut for the vase. To collect the seeds, grab the ripe seed pods and put them in a paper bag and let the seeds fall out yourself.

NUTTIKA / ADOBE STOCK

Statice bouquet.

ANNUAL AND PERENNIAL STATE

The tough perennials Limonium perezii and Limonium latifolium, and their paper-like cousin Limonium sinuatum, are great substitutes for hot gypsophila seasons. They thrive all summer, even when it gets difficult, and look wonderfully fresh in the vase and dried for eternal arrangements. Annual statice is available in a rainbow of colors; the perennials in shades of purple. They all prefer well-drained sandy loam.

MIRONOVM / ADOBE STOCK

Sunflowers.

SUNFLOWER

Cheap for sowing, cheerful in bloom and sensational in large arrangements, sunflowers can be sown from October to December for flowers in summer and fall. Branching varieties have up to 18 flowers per plant compared to just one for single-stemmed varieties.

PINK BADGER / ADOBE STOCK

Corncockle.

corncockle

Agrostemma githago is a favorite in the cottage garden and produces lilac-pink flowers all summer. It is a hardy annual, will be 150 cm high and great to pick. Flowers last 5-7 days in the vase. For the longest vase life, harvest when 1-2 flowers on the stem are open.

/ F_STUDIO / ADOBE STOCK

Pink asters.

CHINA ASTER

Callistephus chinensis has beautiful colors and productive flowers from late summer to autumn. Plants have double or single flowers in pink, purple, lavender, red, yellow or white and grow to be 30-100 cm high, depending on the variety. Great to pick.

SALLY TAGG / NZ GARDENER

A summer arrangement of delphiniums, asters, agastache, statice and love-in-a-mist.

HEAVENLY BLUES

Fancy a blue border? Plant delphiniums, asters, agastache, statice, love-in-a-mist, plus English lavender, catmint (nepeta) and salvia, such as Salvia patens ‘Cambridge Blue’.

Larkspur, the annual delphinium, is also easy to grow and has a more delicate, less robust spire than the multi-year version. The seeds need a cold period to germinate, so sow in the fall for a spring and summer show.

Echium ‘Blue Bedder’ (adder blossom) is a mecca for bees with its nectar-rich summer flowers. It is also a great cut flower. These seeds are also sown in the fall for an early summer show.

NZ GARDENER

A group of volunteers with green fingers have transformed the historic New Plymouth cemetery into a regular garden festival.

advertisement