With only one woman of color (Cynthia Erivo) nominated in the Acting category at the Oscars, it is necessary that black women come together to celebrate themselves, their excellence.

And that’s exactly what happened at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Niecy Nash; “Queen & Slim“Director Melina Matsoukas; the cast of “pose, ” Hailie Sahar, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Mj Rodriguez and Angelica Ross and Janet Mock; and “Captain Marvelactress Lashana Lynchwho will soon become the first female 007, was honored for her excellence.

There was so much star power at the event Genevieve Nnaji. Alfre Woodward and Ava DuVernay Gift.

Take a look at the photos: