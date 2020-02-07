With only one woman of color (Cynthia Erivo) nominated in the Acting category at the Oscars, it is necessary that black women come together to celebrate themselves, their excellence.
And that’s exactly what happened at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Niecy Nash; “Queen & Slim“Director Melina Matsoukas; the cast of “pose, ” Hailie Sahar, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Mj Rodriguez and Angelica Ross and Janet Mock; and “Captain Marvelactress Lashana Lynchwho will soon become the first female 007, was honored for her excellence.
There was so much star power at the event Genevieve Nnaji. Alfre Woodward and Ava DuVernay Gift.
Take a look at the photos:
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Gina Torres attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Angelica Ross attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Jenifer Lewis attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Gabrielle Union attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Eva Marcille attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Logan Browning attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Janet Mock attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Terrence J attends the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women 2020 Hollywood Hollywood Lunch at Beverly Wilshire, a four season hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for ESSENCE)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Aja Naomi King attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Loni Love attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Luvvie Ajayi attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Storm Reid attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women 2020 Hollywood Hollywood Lunch at Beverly Wilshire, a four season hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images for ESSENCE)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Kerry Washington attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Mj Rodriguez attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Taylor Russell attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Tika Sumpter attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Laura Harrier attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Yvonne Orji attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Issa Rae attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Naturi Naughton attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Hailie Sahar attends the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women 2020 Hollywood Hollywood Lunch at Beverly Wilshire, a four season hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images for ESSENCE)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Garcelle Beauvais attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Brittany Howard attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Billy Porter attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Kandi Burruss attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Janelle Monae attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Tomi Adeyemi attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Melina Matsoukas attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: (LR) Marsai Martin, Janelle Monáe and Issa Rae attend the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women 2020 at Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills , California. (Photo by Rich Polk / Getty Images for ESSENCE)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: (LR) Lena Waithe and Ava DuVernay attend the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women 2020 at Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California , (Photo by Rich Polk / Getty Images for ESSENCE)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Ava DuVernay speaks on stage during the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women 2020 at Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk / Getty Images for ESSENCE)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict attend the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: (LR) Honoree Hailie Sahar, Janet Mock, Angelica Ross, Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez attend the 13th ESSENCE Black Women 2020 in Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel February 6 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images for ESSENCE)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Billy Porter speaks on stage during the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women 2020 at Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for ESSENCE)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: (LR) Brittany Howard and Billy Porter attend the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women 2020 at Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California , (Photo by Rich Polk / Getty Images for ESSENCE)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Marsai Martin attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Alfre Woodard attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Lashana Lynch attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Eve attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards lunch break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Niecy Nash attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)