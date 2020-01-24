advertisement

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) – Ethan Esposito posted a career high of 22 points Thursday evening.

Esposito threw 6 of 16 shots off the floor and scored 9 of 12 free throws for the hornets (11-6, 4-4 Big Sky Conference). Chibueze Jacobs threw himself out of the bank with 12 points and seven rebounds. Joshua Patton scored 12 points before the foul and Reserve Bryce Fowler scored his two 3-point attempts and scored 11.

Sal Nuhu prevailed against Portland State with 17 points and 10 rebounds (10-11, 4-5). It was his second double in a row and his third of the season. No other Viking achieved double-digit results.

Sac State shot only 33% off the ground, 30% from a distance (3 out of 10), but scored 23 out of 27 free throws (85%). Portland State shot a total of 46%, 33% from a distance (3 out of 9) and hit 14 out of 19 fouls (73%).

