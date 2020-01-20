ESPN's Chris Fowler says Clemson is preferred for a reason

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

2019-12-27

Fowler says tigers are preferred for a reason (Photo by RIch Barnes, USAT)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Chris Fowler says Clemson is favored against Ohio State for a reason in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. This reason? The tigers are the better football team.

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson Tangle at the College Football Playoff Semifinal in Glendale Saturday. The winner advances to play the winner of the Peach Bowl contest, where LSU # 1 competes against Oklahoma # 4.

Clemson is currently a close two-point favorite against the Buckeyes in a game that offers an abundance of star power.

“This is due to the qualification of the two teams. I look back at games in the past where teams with such winning streak had so much star power and the only parallel I’ve found was the Texas USC Rose Bowl, ”said Fowler said. “The star power of these two teams – Vince Young, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and both with huge winning streak. Obviously it was a championship game. It’s not that it doesn’t feel like it, but you’re talking about 28 vs 19 (consecutive games won), five of the nine best votes in the Heisman Trophy. It has individual star power. “

According to Fowler, these two programs were on a collision course throughout the season.

“It has two teams on a collision course,” said Fowler. “It has history. Clemson is chasing something special in the history of all sports – three out of four. The state of Ohio is trying to get back where it belongs. I haven’t seen so many in terms of storylines and star power.”

Fowler was asked if he thought this was a “toss-up” game, and said that the tigers were preferred for a reason.

“Throwing Game? There are no real throwing games. You have to find this edge somewhere. I think Clemson is preferred for a reason, to be honest, ”said Fowler. “You can rely on the guys who are the main leaders of this team, especially when it comes to the offensive, which performs well in a big game. I don’t think that (Trevor) Lawrence and (Travis) Etienne and many of the guys who took part in the championship last year performed almost perfectly in a championship game against Alabama and defeated them with four touchdowns.

“For the US state of Ohio, in their first real post-season game for this group of players, they answered many questions about Wisconsin falling off the screen. For me, I would not bet against Trevor Lawrence in these situations. I think Clemson is preferred for a reason, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not a very tight, competitive game. We hope so. We are all here to watch a close game. “

The Tigers have reached the playoffs of the past five seasons and won two of the last three national championships, and Fowler said that experience means something.

“I think it matters a lot. In 30 years I have seen many postseason games won on the big stage with experience and a steady hand, ”said Fowler. “They talk to all the players and coaches who have been through this and there is an intensity jump from the regular season to conference championships. There is another jump to the semi-finals and another jump to the championship. If you don’t get that energy and intensity out early and then maintain it, you won’t win.

“I think Alabama was caught in a Clemson avalanche last year. The Tigers did big things early, got things going, and Alabama prevailed, which we hadn’t seen before. If you can get Alabama to take off, you can do anything in this sport. For this reason, I think Clemson is a proven asset in this department. Ohio State has to be aware early on and do well, be intense and assertive, and not poke their mouths quickly because I think we can see playoff games come off to one side when they’re not ready to jump. “

Head coach Dabo Swinney said he sees the two programs as mirror images of each other, but Fowler disagrees.

“It sounds like what trainers say in a press conference. I don’t think they’re mirror images. I think everyone brings talent, ”said Fowler. “I think the way they are built is very, very similar. They are endowed with elite, elite talent – four and five star players and recruiting classes who are at or near the top every season. They are then spectacularly developed and have resources in both programs that are unsurpassed in this sport. From this point of view, I think that both programs – one in the north, one in the south – have a very similar structure and dominated in a very similar way, but mirror images mean that they are identical, and I don’t see that. “

